Donate to Lions Club Disaster Relief Feed & Educate Poor Children Campaign & Make a Random Act of Kindness Lions Club responds to the continued COVID-19 pandemic raising awareness and donations to help needy families and children through donations and Random Acts of Kindness GlobeNewswire October 27, 2020

MANILA, Philippines and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lions Club International of District 301D2, Subic Bay Centennial recently served the community by providing over 100 boxes of Vitamins and Supplements to San Marcelino, Castillejos and Subic. An additional 40 boxes to Olongapo City. We need your donations and help now more than ever!, reports Robert Peterson & Fields Associates.

2020 has been a challenging year for us all but an even greater challenge for the people of the Philippines. Under the direction of Club President Alexander Pidgeon and the Board of Directors, the Club has launched a fundraising campaign to feed families and provide education supplies and other relief to the community due to both Covid-19, recent Typhoon damage, flooding and other disasters that have taken a toll on the Community.

Club years run July 1 to June 30 annually, so the Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club has set an annual fundraising goal of $100,000 USD or 5 million Peso to support local community organizations and club functions, such as feeding and hunger, vision screening for children and elderly, diabetes testing, environment projects such as tree planting, childhood cancer, humanitarian relief and opportunities for youth including school supplies, Christmas food baskets to families, raising awareness of diabetes, and much more.

“We consider ourselves blessed to have received donation assistance of www.RAOKarmy.com which enabled our members to provide emergency donations for food relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” founding Charter President Tess Pronto said.

We pray these same organizations such as LAB1 Diagnostic Center and other donors continue support in 2020-2021 under the leadership of Club President Alexander Pidgeon, the board of directors all with attention to the pandemic restrictions and ever-present Lion ingenuity and creativity, he said.

Subic Bay Centennial Club Secretary, Angel said, “When it comes to meeting challenges, the response of Lions Clubs is simple: We serve. Lions is the largest international service club in the world. In more than 200 countries, with 45,000 clubs and 1.35 million members, Lions Club is the largest service club organization internationally.”

Lions help during natural disasters. Club Director Arturo "Bhong" Tocayon said, "Together, Lions are helping communities following natural disasters by providing for immediate needs such as food, water, clothing and medical supplies." Donations are distributed to the needy as soon as it safe and possible.

You can donate and assist by visiting https://sbclions.com

Lions are active.

Our motto is “We Serve.”

Media Contact Service ChairpersonPamela Gatdulasbclions.com@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d11ffbfb-9f3a-4be9-be78-f3e003868916