Donna Page Launched A Complete Program For The Well-Being of Body and The Mind, Donna Page Method

A certified Body Barre instructor launches a holistic health program that assists people in cultivating physical fitness and inner well-being. I help people adopt a healthier lifestyle and achieve physical and physiological balance.

—

My path has taken shape over the years. Getting in touch with what we really feel, with our profound vocation, going beyond the education and training we have received, is a long and not always easy journey. After graduating in Business Administration and my arrival in Monte Carlo, I began to feel that what really interested me was well-being.

A big inspiration of mine was Tracy Anderson, the fitness coach of the stars. I met her closely, I followed many of her courses in New York and she taught me a lot. I owe her a lot. Thanks to her, I understood the importance of having a method. Yep, the method. But what was mine? I was fine, physically and spiritually. I was in perfect shape, and I felt at peace with myself. But what was the recipe? And how could I pass it on to others?

In Monte Carlo, among the small hidden pearls of this incredible place, there is a small Japanese garden. I often go there in the morning to the opening, when there is hardly anyone. I love the small pier above the pond and all that well-kept green, it gives me a sense of inner peace. One morning I was there, it was a windy day and full of gray clouds, but I also like it that way. At one point I saw a seagull, its wings were motionless, they barely vibrated and only moved its head, yet it was up there, suspended, playing with the wind. It seemed perfectly balanced. Here, that morning I had an epiphany. Balance. This is the concept I was looking for. Balance is everything and it is in everything when it comes to wellbeing. Balance is in a diet, it is in a position of the body, it is in the harmony of a movement. Balance is also between body and spirit, between what is inside and outside surrounding us, the yin and yang.

Here: I would have made balance the cornerstone of a true and complete wellness program. My program.

First: the workouts. I used my experience as an instructor and I studied them to activate the microvasculature and take care of the center of gravity and the position, as she taught me to do Pilates; all to the sound of music, a bit like the Dance Barre, to make the exercises more dynamic and fun. Then come the tips for correct nutrition, discovering the principles of a healthy diet and the foods to avoid. Finally, the most important thing: individual work to fine-tune the wellness program best suited to the "body chemistry" and individual goals.

This is how Donna Page Method, my method, was born. A truly holistic health program, which - in addition to cultivating physical fitness and inner well-being - teaches you to get in touch with yourself, to rediscover the energy and confidence that are within us, to seek and maintain the perfect balance of our being. Just like a seagull.

To learn more about Donna Page, the Donna Page Method, or to schedule a class in the online studio

Website: https://donnapagemethod.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/donnapage_method/

Online Studio: https://donnapagemethod.com/online-studio-subscribe/

Email: donnapage@donnapagemethod.com

Contact Info:

Name: Donna Page

Email: Send Email

Organization: Donna Page Method

Website: https://donnapagemethod.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/donna-page-launched-a-complete-program-for-the-well-being-of-body-and-the-mind-donna-page-method/89063204

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89063204