Doo Group Affiliate Doo Financial's Successful Acquisition of Broker And Fund Licensee In Australia

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Group affiliate, Doo Financial, embarks on a new strategic roadmap with the acquisition of Kinsmen Securities Limited, now known as Doo Financial Australia Limited. They are an Australian financial services licensee regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, with expertise in mortgage funds, property investments, and private equity investments.



Kinsmen Group has evolved from a successful diversified property group into a leading specialist funds management and investment group. In 2002, Kinsmen Securities Limited was established to hold an Australian financial services (AFS) license.

Doo Financial Australia Limited is authorized to provide the following services to retail and wholesale clients:

provide general financial product advice, including but not limited to securities, derivatives, debentures, bonds, interests in managed investment schemes;

deal in a financial product, including but not limited to securities, derivatives, debentures, bonds, interests in managed investment schemes;

operate registered managed investment schemes in direct real property, financial assets, and mortgages ;

provide custodial and depository services.

Currently, the firm provides professional investors and clients with brokerage services in trading global securities, futures, CFDs, and many other financial products. Besides that, it strives to grow its clients' portfolio - being with them as they make smart purchasing decisions that will increase the overall value of its clients' funds.

This is just a small sample of Doo Group's offerings. While its core business remains as brokerage, it is expanding its vast portfolio to include fund management- and asset management-related businesses to supplement its product family. Doo Financial's acquisition of the broker and fund license in Australia is a step forward toward that.

It is hoped that with this new acquisition, Doo Financial can broaden its strategic roadmap and strengthen its product expansion into the global financial market. Furthermore, this move will significantly boost investors' confidence and enhance Doo Financial's social credibility.

