Doo Prime Acquired The Seychelles FSA License To Safeguard Our Clients' Funds

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Prime is pleased to announce that Doo Prime Seychelles Limited is now regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). This comes with the successful acquisition of the FSA Securities Dealer License.



With this, Doo Prime is in the position to protect clients' funds in multiple aspects within a safe and secure trading environment.

Doo Prime's Multi-Dimensional International Regulation Ethos

The FSA is an autonomous regulator of non-bank financial services in Seychelles. It is responsible for supervising and ensuring regulatory compliance of non-bank financial services sector in Seychelles. Currently, the FSA is a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

Under the supervision of the FSA, Doo Prime is authorized to conduct relevant financial services and business in Seychelles. With strict regulation by both the Financial Services Act coupled with other financial services laws, Doo Prime has established a safer and more secure trading environment.

Assuring Clients With Accredited Financial Services

Doo Prime has always been committed to the principle of prioritizing clients' needs and places great importance on the safety and experience of its clients. This successful issuance of the FSA securities dealer license further catapults Doo Prime to create a progressively refined online trading environment.

On the grounds of this, Doo Prime has made breakthroughs over the years in succession to heighten its leading position in the industry. As of September 2021, Doo Prime is serving 30,000+ global clients with a total trading volume of USD220+ billion in 2021.

Doo Prime strives to uphold the corporate philosophy of breakthrough and innovation to further enrich its financial products and service qualifications. Essentially, we aspire to continuously deliver clients excellent trading experiences through a top-notch trading environment.

