DOOGEE S59 Pro World Premiere Set for January 5

Founded in March 2013, DOOGEE is a rugged smartphone brand that strongly advocates quality and experience. The company aims to create durable phones with the potential to withstand weather conditions, impacts, dust and just about anything nature can through their way.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphone company DOOGEE will welcome the upcoming new year with the global launch of its latest super-rugged smartphone creation: the S59 Pro. The incredibly resistant device seeks to provide its users with a wide array of features coupled with durability at an affordable price range. Some of the S59 Pro's most key features are its numerous durability certifications, a gigantic 10,050mAh battery and a powerful 2W loudspeaker.

As for the detailed durability specifications, the S59 Pro features an IP68/IP69K rating and military-grade MIL-STD-810 G rating. Users of the smartphone could be scientists, construction workers or adrenaline junkies heading out for their latest adventure. Regardless of the exciting lives that S59 Pro-owners may lead, they would not have to worry much because of the extremely rugged design and nature of the smartphone.

The DOOGEE S59 Pro touts a 5.72" display with Gorilla Glass and a 90Hz refresh rate for fluid, smooth usage. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition capabilities, providing an added layer of biometric security. Despite the enormous battery size, users can charge up quickly thanks to the adaptive fast charge feature.

Other technical specifications of the S59 Pro include:

MediaTek Helio P22 CPU 2.0 GHz 12nm



4GB RAM+128GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB)



Samsung AI Quad 16MP main camera +8MP wide angle+8MP macro+2MP depth



Samsung 16MP front camera with Facial Recognition



NFC with Google Pay Support



Dual SIM Slots supporting global frequencies

DOOGEE has scheduled the international premiere of its rugged S59 Pro for Jan. 5, 2021. The global launch of the device will be live-streamed on DOOGEE's YouTube handle at 11:00 AM (BST). Moreover, the live broadcast will also serve as a conclusion to the company's ongoing giveaway for the handset. Those interested in participating still have time to enter the S59 Pro sweepstakes which can be found here. Results of the giveaway will be announced live on that day alongside the other launch day celebrations. Entrants stand a chance to win units of the DOOGEE S59 Pro on the release date.

To inaugurate the arrival of 2021 and the international release of the DOOGEE S59 Pro, the phone's maker has also decided to slash the price of the durable device for a limited time. While the durable smartphone will retail at $199.99 globally, DOGEE will reduce the price of the S59 Pro to as low as $139.99 on Jan. 5 exclusively. The special promo is a token of love on the fresh new year by the company for its dedicated community following.

To further share the joy and merriment of the new year, DOOGEE is currently giving away additional discount coupons worth $2 coupon (unlimited), $20 coupon (limited to first 50 pieces), and $10 coupon (limited to 100 pieces). Those interested in purchasing the S59 Pro can click here to get the coupons.

With the upcoming launch of the S59 Pro, DOOGEE hopes to further advance its position as a world-leading affordable rugged smartphone brand. DOOGEE has been pursuing rugged mobile phones with high specifications over the years and will continue to follow this path.

