Dora Factory HEXA IDO Launch

Singapore, Mar 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Dora Factory (DORA) successfully completed its HEXA launch on the 21st and 22nd of March, completing its IDO, otherwise known as Initial DEX offering. The launch commenced on the 21st with DEX including DuckStarter, gate.io & MXC and continued the following day with Bounce and WeStarter. The IDO signalled the public sale of 10,000,000 DORA tokens being distributed. Please note that these tokens are currently ERC-20 type tokens, compatible with the Ethereum blockchain, but will be converted to native DoraChain tokens when the mainnet has successfully launched.Dora Factory's Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) ended on the 24th with 426061.4862 DORA selling in the 46.5-hour event. Following the LBP, DORA was listed at Uniswap, OKEx, Gate, MXC and ZB.With more Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects launching in the summer of 2020, Dora Factory will address governance challenges faced by these projects by providing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) as a service, as SaaS products have thrived in the internet ecosystem the past decade. Building on its successful DORA Hackathons, the team behind Dora Factory hope to capture the momentum to propel its services forward to other blockchain sectors in future.About Dora FactoryDora Factory, the DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure for on-chain governance and open source ventures, has closed its second round of private sale.