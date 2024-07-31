Dorar Tammam Makes Headway As It Looks To Shape The Future Of Commercial Real Estate In Saudi Arabia

—

Dorar Tammam, a commercial real estate leader based in Saudi Arabia, adds a growing list to its landmark projects, which include the Atyaf Avenue Mall, Curvature Mall, Halal Mall, Tyipa Mall, Ajlan Commercial Tower, Albarak Office Building, Alhyatt Walk, Infinity Mall, and Bayfront. These projects highlight the company's capability to deliver innovative and high-quality developments.

Dorar Tammam Contracting Company (DTC), a leader in Saudi Arabia's commercial real estate sector, has scaled up its services as it gained headway in shaping the future of commercial real estate in the Kingdom.

"We have long been leading the way in significantly contributing to Saudi Arabia's urban development by constructing state-of-the-art commercial complexes, anchored on our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability," says Ahmed Talat, DTC Head of Commercial & Business Development, in a press interview.

Focusing on integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices, the company has implemented projects that adhere to the highest standards of excellence in construction.

The company has a growing list of landmark projects, which include the Atyaf Avenue Mall, Khobar. Located on the Khobar Corniche, this mall is a modern commercial complex offering a vibrant mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options.

"This project showcases our ability to create dynamic shopping environments that enhance the overall customer experience," Talat said. The mall's strategic location and contemporary design make it a central hub for residents and visitors of Khobar.

Meanwhile, the Curvature Mall in Al Khobar is distinguished by its unique architectural design and expansive layout. Featuring a blend of luxury retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues, this mall provides a comprehensive shopping experience. The design underscores DTC's ability to combine aesthetic appeal with functional spaces.

On the other hand, The Halal Mall addresses the specific needs of the Muslim community by offering a wide range of halal-certified products and services. Located in Hafer Albatin, the mall's success highlights DTC's ability to deliver projects that meet specific consumer demands with culturally relevant solutions.

Located in Khobar, Tyipa Mall is designed with the community in mind. It provides various retail options and spaces for social events, enhancing the overall shopping experience. The mall's thoughtful design and strategic location have made it a bustling center of activity, reflecting DTC's commitment to community-centric development.

In the meantime, the Ajlan Commercial Tower in Dammam is a state-of-the-art office building offering premium commercial spaces tailored to the needs of modern businesses. Its innovative design and strategic location make it a landmark in the Saudi Arabia commercial real estate sector. The tower exemplifies DTC's capability to deliver cutting-edge office environments.

The Albarak Office Building, also in Dammam, offers cutting-edge office spaces with the latest amenities. This project reflects DTC's dedication to creating functional and aesthetically pleasing work environments. The building's design and facilities cater to a wide range of commercial tenants, making it a preferred choice for businesses in the region.

Ahyatt Walk in Khobar's Aziziya area combines luxury retail with beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces, providing a unique shopping and dining environment. This upscale destination offers an immersive experience for visitors, blending commerce with leisure in an elegant setting.

Meanwhile, the Infinity Mall in Khobar exemplifies DTC's vision of futuristic commercial spaces. With cutting-edge design and a variety of high-end retail outlets, this mall offers an unparalleled shopping experience. Its impressive layout and state-of-the-art facilities make it a standout project in the Kingdom.

With this list, DTC continues to expand its footprint in the commercial real estate sector. The company's dedication to quality positions it well to lead the future of commercial real estate development in Saudi Arabia. With a focus on social responsibility and environmental sustainability, DTC is on track to play a crucial role in the Kingdom's ongoing urban transformation.

"Dorar Tammam Contracting Company stands as a symbol of excellence in Saudi Arabia's commercial real estate landscape," said Talat. "As we look to the future, our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability will continue to drive our success and shape the urban fabric of Saudi Arabia."

Those who want to learn more about Dorar Tammam and its commercial construction projects may visit https://dtc.sa/.



