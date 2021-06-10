Dorsett sponsors 1,000 free room nights worldwide for vaccine lucky draw including 300 room nights in Japan, Hong Kong's most popular travel destination

HONG KONG, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT TAKES TWO TO TRAVEL: All it takes are two vaccine doses to get us one step closer to travelling again. In support of industry and community peers to boost Hong Kong's Covid-19 vaccination drive, Dorsett Hospitality International is sponsoring 1,000 free room nights worldwide (valued at a total of HK$1.2 million) in a lucky draw with The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce for fully-vaccinated Hong Kong residents.



Dorsett Gold Coast (Opening in Dec 2021)

Each of the 500 prizes will include a two-night stay at select Dorsett Hospitality International hotels across the world valid until the end of next year, December 2022.

With short-haul travel likely to be the first to resume and knowing how much Hong Kong people love to travel to Japan, Dorsett's strategic partner, Agora Hospitality Group, will be sponsoring 300 of these room nights for their collection of Agora Hotels in Tokyo, Osaka and Kanazawa.

Other destinations include Dorsett Hotels in Mainland China, London, Malaysia and Singapore as well as the brand's first resort concept, Dorsett Gold Coast in Australia, set to open in December 2021.

Dorsett Hospitality International will also be offering a limited quota of room nights in Hong Kong which can be used towards quarantine stays at any of Dorsett's designated quarantine hotels while travel restrictions for inbound travellers remain in place as well as for local staycations.

Dorsett hopes that the 'It Takes Two to Travel' lucky draw will boost Hong Kong's vaccination rate and hopefully help in putting an end to the pandemic, allowing our associates, guests and community to enjoy normal life and travel again.

The Hong Kong-based hospitality group has hotels in over 25 cities across the world. As such, Dorsett Hospitality International feels a strong responsibility to lead the way in working towards a new normal for travel and demonstrate how we can travel safely and mindfully as the world gradually opens up again.

Since the start of the pandemic, Dorsett Hospitality International has looked after over 4,000 healthcare personnel and frontliners, 150,000 quarantine guests and offered 500 hotel room nights in Hong Kong for victims of domestic violence exacerbated by the pandemic.

Participants who have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine can enter the lucky draw with more details to be announced from The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce later this month.



A note on Covid-19

Our guests' wellbeing and comfort are our topmost priority. All Dorsett Hospitality International hotels worldwide continue to enforce strict preventive and anti-epidemic control measures to ensure we provide a safe, healthy and clean environment for all our guests and associates.

Participating Hotels Worldwide

Dorsett Hotels & Resort Hong Kong Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong Dorsett Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong Dorsett Kwun Tong, Hong Kong Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong Lan Kwai Fong Hotel

@ Kau U Fong

Malaysia Dorsett Grand Labuan Dorsett Grand Subang Dorsett Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur Dorsett Kuala Lumpur Dorsett Putrajaya



Singapore Dorsett Singapore





Mainland China Dorsett Chengdu Dorsett Shanghai Dorsett Wuhan

United Kingdom Dorsett Shepherds Bush, London Dorsett City, London



Australia Dorsett Gold Coast





Agora Hospitality Group Japan AGORA Ginza (Tokyo) AGORA Place Asakusa (Tokyo) AGORA Kanazawa AGORA Regency Osaka Sakai AGORA Osaka Moriguchi



About Dorsett Hospitality International

Dorsett Hospitality International is one of Asia's fastest-growing hotel groups. As a Hong Kong hospitality brand, we are proud to have an international footprint in 25 major cities worldwide with a total of 56 properties with our strategic partners TWH and AGORA Hospitality Group, including Dorsett Hospitality International's 3 core brands: Dorsett Hotels & Resorts, d.Collection, and Silka, each with their own distinct identity and offerings to cater to diverse travel needs. Since the group's establishment in Hong Kong in January 2007, we have grown by leaps and bounds with hotels across Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe; more properties are planned in the development pipeline. For more information on Dorsett Hospitality International, visit: www.dorsett.com.

Related Links :

http://www.dorsett.com