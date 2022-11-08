Dorsett Wanchai Proud to be Appointed "the Official Hotel Partner" of the Long-awaited Hong Kong Squash Open 2022

Dorsett Wanchai as the Official Hotel Partner for Hong Kong Squash Open 2022

Daily Breakfast

Daily Escort Service for PCR Test

Daily Rapid Test Kit

Late Check Out till 3:00 pm

Lobby-to-room Delivery for Orders via Food Delivery Apps

Free 1-time Minibar Consumption

Gym Room Access*

1000Mbps Wi-Fi

Room make-up service*

About Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 November 2022 - The Hong Kong Squash Open is returning from a three-year hiatus as a platinum tournament on the world circuit! Proudly appointed to be the, the 4.5-star TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice 2022 award-winning Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong will be hosting 17 top world squash professionals from around the globe.Just as this tournament is putting Hong Kong back on the map for squash, Dorsett Wanchai is also offering thefor those travelling, or returning to the city. Upholding itsservice philosophy, the hotel extends an array of thoughtful services which include, to guarantee guests in medical surveillance or self-monitoring periods an absolute carefree and comfortable stay."After two years of pandemic, we are excited to welcome travellers back to Hong Kong, reconnecting this city well-loved by travellers to the rest of the world. With international events like the Hong Kong Squash in the offing, we have great hope that our lives will return to normal in no time," said Ms. Anita Chan, the General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai.*Terms apply.Plan your Hong Kong journey and BOOK a stay at Dorsett Wanchai to witness the long-anticipated Hong Kong Squash Open 2022!Hashtag: #DorsettWanchai

As winner of Tripadvisor's Traveller's Choice 2022, the 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai is conveniently located between Wan Chai and Causeway Bay with a mere 8-minute walk to MTR stations, Times Square, and a 10-minute drive from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The hotel offers meticulously designed rooms and suites up to 48 sq. m.



Visit: www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com



