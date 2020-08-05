doTERRA Appoints New Managing Director of Eurasia

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah and MOSCOW, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA International today announced the appointment of Natalia Koulik as managing director of Eurasia (formerly Eastern Europe). Koulik replaces Slava Baltovskiy, who is leaving doTERRA to pursue other interests. Koulik brings more than 16 years of experience in sales and marketing to doTERRA, most recently serving in multi-channel development for Russian brand, Planet Siberia. Koulik will be based in doTERRA’s Moscow office, and will be responsible for leading doTERRA’s growth in Russia, Belorussia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and future Eurasian markets.



Prior to Planet Siberia, Koulik served in a variety of management positions in Russia, including country managing director of JAFRA Cosmetics International, where she opened new regions and helped the company achieve double-digit growth between 2013 and 2016. She also served as country managing director for Guthy-Renker, launching four health and beauty brands and again achieving solid sales volume growth. Previous roles also included managing director of OTTO Group Russia and marketing and strategic director of the Nadom Group.

“Natalia is exceptionally situated to excel at doTERRA,” said Kirk Jowers, executive vice president of Eurasia for doTERRA. “She is a result-oriented, high-energy person and her peers boast about her honesty, leadership skills and empathy for customers and employees. She not only has been a successful leader and manager of a diverse group of companies, but she also has a unique set of skills that she developed through her study of and work in journalism and in sales and marketing. We are fortunate to have her lead our Eurasia region, and look forward to her ongoing contributions to our dynamic success and growth.”

Jowers added, “We also want to publicly thank Slava for everything he has done for doTERRA the last several years. He opened up our Moscow office and built a strong team while always acting with integrity and good intention. We wish him well in his future pursuits.”

“What a great time to be joining doTERRA,” said Koulik. “doTERRA is establishing a tremendous presence in Russia and surrounding countries, and there is a great team of Wellness Advocates leading the efforts. The company has a robust base of people sharing the oils and devoted customers, a growing line of pure health and wellness products and a reputation for doing things the right way. We have work to do to continue building the momentum, and I am excited to get started.”

Koulik earned a degree in journalism from Moscow Lomonosov State University, and has advanced training in management, public speaking and leadership. In addition to her native Russian, she is fluent in English and French.

