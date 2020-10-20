doTERRA Partners With World Bank in Kenya to Expand Access to Funding for Small-Scale Farmers Development project will support fisheries and high-value agriculture chains GlobeNewswire October 20, 2020

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah and NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA and its supply chain partners have connected with World Bank to improve access to funding for smallholder farmers in Kenya. The project is part of a broader plan called the Kenya Marine Fisheries and Socio-Economic Development Project (KEMFSED) that will support fisheries value chains, as well as high-value agriculture chains, including essential oil crops, within coastal fishing communities.

“When discussing the success of our farming initiatives in the region with representatives from World Bank, we began to brainstorm ways that we could work together to expand opportunities for even more individuals,” said Taylor MacKay, doTERRA strategic sourcing manager. “World Bank recognized our ability to truly support farmers and local communities through our Co-Impact Sourcing initiatives, and saw doTERRA as an implementation partner that could help them do even more in the region. It has been amazing to see this project take shape from the ground up—from idea generation to recommending other implementing organizations—we’re grateful for the opportunity to participate together in meaningful change.”

The KEMFSED project is slated to run for five years with an overall goal of enhancing livelihoods for individuals involved while safeguarding the integrity of associated ecosystems. If successful, the project has the potential to serve as a model for similar programs around the world.

One of doTERRA’s primary goals in Kenya is the formation of thriving cooperative farming groups within various communities across the region. In addition to providing opportunities for smallholder farmers, doTERRA is committed to supporting development projects improving overall community health and well-being. Learn more about doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing and community development projects in Kenya.

About doTERRA

