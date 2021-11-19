Double win for SPEX Malampaya at 2021 ACES Awards

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2021, Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) top executive Don Paulino and SPEX itself were recognized as Asia's Most Inspiring Executives and Top Community Centric Companies in Asia, respectively, for their pioneering Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project in Palawan.



SINAG (Save, Invest, Nurture Access to Green Energy and Technologies). Through its social arm Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc., Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) has been powering communities sustainably by building microgrids that harness solar, wind and run-of-the-river energies to far flung areas in North Palawan, Empowering over 1000 households or more than 5000 individuals.

Upon assuming Malampaya's leadership in 2016 as SPEX General Manager and Managing Director, Don Paulino organized and directed a multi-faceted effort that enabled Malampaya to provide 20% of the country's energy needs, to generate $12B in national revenue.

With Malampaya, the Philippines has been able to reduce dependence on fossil fuels by up to 30%, slash fuel imports, achieve 30-50% less greenhouse gas emissions during electricity generation compared to using conventional fuels. Malampaya has paved the way to energy independence and sustainability in the future.

"Malampaya will always be for the Filipino, by the Filipino. This award is a testament to our continuing commitment to uplift communities through capacity building, so that every Filipino can contribute to the country's sustainable development," shared Paulino.

On top of having significant positive economic impact on the Philippines, SPEX was recognized for its deep involvement in several community centric projects in the area, particularly those that benefit isolated and marginalized coastal communities in Palawan. For this, SPEX has three corporate social responsibility arms: Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI), Mindoro Biodiversity Conservation Foundation Inc. (MBCFI), and Malampaya Foundation Inc. (MFI).

PSFI spearheads Access to Energy (A2E) which provides accessible, affordable, and clean energy to remote, off-grid, coastal communities by harnessing solar and wind energy. A2E has enabled cottage industries and fishermen to thrive by providing electricity across eight hybrid micro-grid sites.

Through Movement Against Malaria (MAM), 60 out of 81 provinces were malaria-free in the Philippines in 2020; the goal is a malaria-free Philippines by 2030.

In response to COVID-19 Para sa Bayani (For Our Heroes) addresses problems faced by vulnerable communities and medical frontliners by providing food, livelihood, and medical security. To date, 25 SPEX flights have transported COVID-19 swab samples, PPEs, and medicines between Manila and Puerto Princesa.

MFI has restored and repopulated endangered marine species in Palawan, while providing coastal communities viable alternative livelihood thus discouraging overfishing.

Organized by MORS Group, since 2014, ACES Awards have recognized inspiring leaders, companies, and organizations across Asia that have enriched their communities through various development initiatives.