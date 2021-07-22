Doubleview Receives Conclusions of the First Phase of Metallurgical Laboratory and QEMScan* Studies and Follow up Work Order Including Scandium

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview") ("Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the final report of the Hat Project Flotation Characterisation Test Work and Follow up Metallurgical Work program. Quantitative mineralogical and metallurgical test work has established the extractability of copper (Cu), cobalt (Co), gold (Au) and palladium (Pd) from mineralogical materials from the HAT Copper Gold Porphyry deposit located in northwestern British Columbia (BC), Canada; a summary of the results was reported in the news release dated May 10, 2021.

Doubleview has engaged Coffey, a Tetra Tech Company, which is an internationally recognized metallurgical engineering firm, to conduct further research into the feasibility of adding value to its HAT Project mineralization through the recovery of essential metals. A drill core assay review of the HAT deposit indicates significantly elevated concentrations of Scandium, which will be evaluated in follow up metallurgical test work.

In addition, further tests will be directed at the optimisation of flotation performance and improving Cu, Co and Au selectivity, grades and recovery with a focus on improving Pd recovery to copper concentrate. The test work will also evaluate the potential concentration and recoverability of Scandium from flotation tailings products.

Nickel sulphide fusion and INAA analysis on the test work composite sample and selected flotation products also indicated the presence of Rhodium (Rh), Ruthenium (Ru), Iridium (Ir) and Osmium (Os) at elevated levels. Further analysis of these metals will be undertaken on selected samples during planned test work programs.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO states: "The rapidly evolving world of alternative energy increasingly demands a new generation of batteries that efficiently provide, among other features, greater storage capacity, faster re-charge, lighter weight, and longer service life. "New Age" batteries inevitably require large quantities of certain metals that are costly and in short supply, including scandium, cobalt, nickel, lithium and rare earths. The metallurgical industry is currently being challenged to be innovative in recovery methods and helping source new supplies."

Mr. Shirvani added "The more we analyse the HAT deposit, with the guidance of Coffey's Technical Director, Mr. Andy Carter, the more we uncover the potentials of the HAT deposit. We are potentially looking at a polymetallic deposit model containing elements that will be essential and critical in the decarbonization of our future economy. I am confident that further metallurgical test work will provide a greater understanding of the extent and value of the HAT deposit."

As previously announced in news release dated May 10,2021, Metallurgical investigations have been conducted by Sepro Mineral Systems, Sepro Laboratories Inc. of Langley, B. C., under the supervision and guidance of EUR ING Andrew Carter, B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM, SME, Technical Director of Coffey, a Tetra Tech Company. Tetra Tech provides metallurgical consulting and development services to the resources sector and the extractive mineral and metallurgical industries.

(*QEMScan: Quantitative Evaluation of Minerals by Scanning Electron Microscopy.)

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4] . Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp

470 Granville St. Suite 822

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1V5

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.