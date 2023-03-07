Doula Family Legacy Celebrates 1st Anniversary Leaving Positive Impact on Maternal and Infant Health Globally

Providing support to mothers and babies, Doula Family Legacy announces Lori Beth Geils Scholarship for 2023 and sets a goal to train at least 100 Doulas across America to ensure mothers get optimal birth support.

Doula Family Legacy is celebrating its 1st anniversary with a significant impact on the lives of mothers and babies across America. The company has supported 25 babies and their mothers and provided $38,000 in scholarships last year. The Lori Beth Geils Scholarship Program is accepting applications for 2023, and the company aims to provide at least 100 scholarships to new Doula student applicants. The company's big goal is to provide Doula training, strengthening communities by having at least one Doula per community across America, to ensure that all mothers have access to the support they need for a safe delivery and healthy baby.



CEO and Founder Carol Wachniak says that the mission of Doula Family Legacy is to professionally train and certify Birth and Postpartum Doulas to respond to the call for all mothers and babies to ensure they have the support they need. She encourages young women and others to learn more about the Doula Family Certification program so that they can offer complete support and guidance to families and women of childbearing years in their communities. Details about the program and special services are available at www.DoulaFamilyCertification.com.



Every year, an estimated 700 women in the United States die from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth, and the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. Black women are dying at 3-4 times the rate of white women from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth. Doula Family Legacy's mission has been to close the gap with the Birth and Postpartum Doula Training Program and the Lori Beth Geils Scholarship Program. How a woman experiences pregnancy and childbirth is vital for a mother’s relationship with her child and future childbearing experiences. When expectations are altered, the care providers and support team become vitally important in helping to negotiate changes and foster a positive birth experience.



A doula is a professional labor assistant who provides physical and emotional support to mothers and their partners during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum. Research shows that women with doula support are 50% less likely to deliver prematurely, 36% less likely to deliver low birthweight babies, and 33% more likely to initiate breastfeeding. Other studies have shown that having a doula as a member of the birth team decreases the overall cesarean rate by 50%, the length of labor by 25%, the use of oxytocin by 40%, and requests for an epidural by 60%. In addition to the benefits above, studies show that partners participate with more confidence when a doula is present, mothers have less pre- and postnatal stress, and are less likely to experience postpartum depression.



Doula Family Legacy aims to provide at least 100 scholarships to new Doula student applicants for 2023. Applications are accepted at www.doulafamilycertification.com/scholarship﻿. The company wants to ensure that every community across America has access to trained Doulas so that every mother can receive the support she needs for a safe delivery and healthy baby. CEO Carol Wachniak says, "In the classroom, you get the lessons then the tests, but in life, you get the tests then the lessons." By offering Doula training, Doula Family Legacy hopes to strengthen communities and provide support to women of childbearing years.



About Doula Family Legacy:

The family-owned legacy business of the Doula Family offers several services: newborn care, lactation consultation, birth, and postpartum doula care, massage therapy, unwed mother’s ministry, water birth, hospital birth, and much more. They offer a cooperative network of midwives, doulas, nurses, physicians, direct-entry midwives, CNM, CPM, parents, lactation consultants, and childbirth educators. One of their most popular services is the Doula Family Certification Program, specially designed to assist women with a personalized, caring community experience that includes an educational structure that helps develop long-term friendships and stronger communities.



About Carol Wachniak:

Carol Wachniak is the CEO and Founder of the Doula Family Legacy and creator of the doula certification program. She is the mother of eight and is the proud grandmother of 20. Doula Family Legacy is a family business of 3 generations, 40 years, serving over 4,000 families, delivering 1200 or more babies. Even after 40 years, 1000s of past clients are still friends to this day. They have the vision to continue their legacy and pass on the skills and wisdom of experienced birth workers and doulas to the next generation of doulas. She offers several services for women, expecting mothers, and fathers/partners, and has served thousands of families. She encourages young women and others to learn more about the Doula Family Certification program so that they can offer complete support and guidance to families and women.



