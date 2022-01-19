TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: Dow) is showcasing a host of innovative technologies tailored for the sustainable development of the auto sector at Automotive World 2022, which will be hosted at Tokyo Big Sight from January 19 to 21. As an advanced automotive technology show, it combines multiple exhibitions and conferences covering important topics in the automotive industry.



Dow introduces innovative technologies and sustainable solutions at Automotive World 2022

"We are incredibly proud to be highlighting our solutions for customers at Automotive World 2022, one of the world's leading exhibitions for advanced automotive technologies," said Patrick McLeod, Chairman and CEO of Dow Toray Co. Ltd., Global Director – Geographic Development of Dow Consumer Solutions "With 100 years of experience in the transportation industry, Dow continues to refine and expand our product portfolio to support customers' transformation toward EV and AV – providing greater reliability, safety and performance. By working together with our customers here in Japan – a key global hub for mobility solutions – we are helping them to meet their goals with new solutions that also offer enhanced sustainability."

The highlight of the company at Automotive World 2022 is Dow's material science expertise for vehicle electrification, as the official materials science partner of Jaguar TCS Racing. Dow played its part in Jaguar Racing's second-place team finish in the 2020/2021 Formula E World Championship, helping Jaguar to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility with materials that elevate performance. From its booth at the expo, Dow is presenting its expertise and commitment to the e-mobility and transportation industries through its MobilityScience™ platform, where advanced products and extensive services are tailored to meet specific customer needs with various applications of polyurethanes, acrylics, specialty chemicals and silicones.

Innovative Solutions for e-mobility Customers

Dow's specific solutions on display include materials that support ADAS; electronic control units (ECUs); products for batteries and power electronics to help manage thermal, adhesion, sealing and throughput challenges and achieve reliable protection and shielding; solutions for automotive lighting to help enable safer driving conditions; and array materials used to support electronics.

In ECU and battery solutions, DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive is a next-generation material engineered for reliable performance and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in various transportation, communications and consumer electronics applications. It combines strong shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) across a wide range of frequencies with durable mechanical and conductive properties over time.

For ECU and ADAS heat control, Dow is presenting its DOWSIL™ TC-45XX CV series of gap fillers. As automotive electronics contribute ever greater value to automotive safety, reliability, performance and comfort, they are also generating higher temperatures that can reduce the functionality and reliability of modules over time. Dow developed – and continues to broaden – a portfolio of silicone thermal conductive gap fillers with different levels of thermal conductivity that deliver greatly improved dispensability and stable performance for more reliable applications in harsh automotive under the hood environments.

DOWSIL™ TC-45XX CV series solutions include DOWSIL™ TC-4515 CV, DOWSIL™ TC-4525 CV and DOWSIL™ TC-4535 CV which designed to provide a reliable cooling solution for modules like an engine or transmission control unit, and DOWSIL™ TC-4551 CV, a new thermal conductive gap filler for automotive power and sensitive electronic automotive applications.

Meanwhile, DOWSIL™ EA-4700 CV Adhesive is Dow's new silicone solution for transportation assembly. This adhesive delivers durable, rapid, room temperature adhesion. Through new formulation techniques, DOWSIL™ EA-4700 CV eliminates the need for heat cure ovens whilst exhibiting a fast cure profile with reasonable open times. This new advanced assembly solution compliments the increasingly popular use of plastic substrates within transportation assembly as its aforementioned properties allow the adhesive to bond quickly to traditional metals and plastics including, aluminum, PBT, and PPS.

Sustainable Impact with Advanced Technologies

Throughout its product display at Automotive World 2022, Dow is showcasing its commitment to address the needs for low carbon mobility through cutting-edge material science technologies and close collaboration with customers. Dow's companywide commitment to reduce its net annual carbon emissions by an additional 15 percent, with a reduction of approximately 30 percent by 2030, and carbon neutrality by 2050.

To learn more about Dow's solutions for transportation and e-mobility, visit Automotive and Transportation Solutions | Dow Inc.

About Dow

