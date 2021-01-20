A three-way collaboration promoting fully recyclable packaging solution to close the loop on plastic packaging waste

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW), Liby, a leading laundry brand in China, and LOVERE, an internet environmental tech company, has signed a strategic three-way Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to address plastic packaging waste and promote a circular plastics economy in China. The MoU signing took place at Dow's Customer Innovation Center in Shanghai, China.



Dow, Liby and LOVERE ink MoU to advance sustainability in packaging agenda

The collaboration bolsters Dow's sustainability target to stop the waste and close the loop, and marks the start of a long-term partnership to reduce plastic waste in the environment or landfill. The MoU focuses on three key actions: keeping plastics out of the environment, increasing collective impact through partnerships and delivering circular economy solutions. The collaboration drives these actions through three main areas of focus: designing for recyclability; collection of waste; and reusing or recycling plastic waste. The collaboration represented by the MoU has the potential to serve as an example of companies closing the loop and helping to drive the healthy and dynamic development of the plastics industry.

In addition, under the terms of the MoU, Dow's INNATE™ tenter frame biaxially oriented polyethylene (TF-BOPE) based and all-polyethylene (PE) packaging solution will be applied to other product lines under Liby - expanding the use of fully recyclable packaging applications.

"We have seen increasing commercial adoption of designing for recyclability as more companies pledge to use recyclable packaging for their products in an effort to be more environmentally sustainable and responsible. Brand owners like Liby are leading the industry in taking action towards closing the plastics loop but beyond that, it takes all of us - industry peers, associations, governments, non-governmental organizations, retailers and end-consumers - working together to build a circular plastics economy," said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president for Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Dow.

"Not many end-consumers know which plastic packaging can be recycled and how to dispose them responsibly, resulting in material entering the wrong waste stream," said Chen Jingye, CEO of LOVERE. "LOVERE's independently-developed and Internet-connected Smart Sorting/Recycling Machines (SSRMs) is a technological innovation aimed to close the loop, from sorting to treatment to recycling. Consumers can sort and recycle their plastic waste at disposal simply through their WeChat account. We plan to make SSRMs accessible by placing them at various strategic points across the country, including residential districts, commercial supermarkets, office buildings and industrial parks, and they will be available at all times. At the end of 2020, LOVERE has recycled over 80,000 tons of urban waste, and we aim to do more with the signing of the MoU."

"Through this collaboration, with our expertise, we are closing the loop in the waste management process and repurposing plastic waste into useful products. We are excited to partner Dow and Liby to take a step further in creating awareness of the benefits of recycling; and proper plastic waste disposal so that we can all play a part to reduce packaging waste in the very community we are in."

The three companies have also committed to implementing content marketing as a tool in getting more end-consumers to understand the value of recyclable packaging and the concept of a circular economy, aimed at reducing plastic waste in China.

Zhang Liping, general manager of Liby Research and Development Center said, "Through this partnership with Dow and LOVERE, our goal is to build new consumer behaviours around the old adage: reduce, reuse and recycle for environmental sustainability. At the core of it, plastics need to be viewed not as waste - but as a valuable resource/ material that must be kept in the circular economy loop. To catalyze an effective circular plastics economy, as a brand owner, we have a shared responsibility to rethink plastic packaging; and ensure recyclability of our products' packaging design. Being involved in the designing of, and utilizing recyclable solutions for plastic packaging, we can close the loop and make recycled plastic packaging a norm - while coming up with innovative solutions to empower consumers to reuse and recycle plastic waste together."

This MoU follows Liby's recent adoption of fully recyclable laundry packaging for its laundry pods, in a three-way collaboration between Dow, Liby and Fujian Kaida. Dow's INNATE™ TF resins were utilized due to its all-PE structure that allows the end-product to be recycled in existing recycle streams, strong material properties offering high toughness in order to reduce leakage during e-commerce transportation, as well as excellent optics for stand-up shelf appeal and touch and feel.

Launched in July last year, Dow's INNATE™ TF-BOPE resins provide converters, retailers and brand owners like Liby recyclable packaging solutions - empowering partners to design for recyclability from the start. Partners can choose materials with an innovative packaging solution that can achieve desired properties and satisfy needs throughout its lifecycle, while being completely recyclable.

The signing of the MoU advances Dow's new sustainability target to enable 1 million metric tons of plastic to be collected, reused or recycled through its direct actions and partnerships by 2030 and to have 100 percent of its packaging applications to be reusable or recyclable by 2035.

