Dow showcases innovative solutions for sustainable mobility at InterBattery 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: Dow) is showcasing its advanced silicone technologies and innovative solutions for more sustainable mobility at the InterBattery 2021 exhibition, which will be hosted at Seoul's Coex center from June 9 to 11. Running concurrently as a part of 'Energy Plus', InterBattery is Korea's leading battery exhibition showcasing various new products and technologies related to battery industry.



Dow showcases innovative solutions for sustainable mobility

From its booth at InterBattery, Dow will showcase a range of products – including thermally conducive silicones, silicone EMI shielding materials, and silicone foam – all while demonstrating how these solutions are serving customers in the new energy vehicle battery market. With the constant evolution of the global transportation industry there are now higher than ever requirements for comfort, safety, and sustainability, and Dow's solutions are helping to achieve these objectives for customers.

In the field of thermally conductive silicones, Dow's solutions come in a wide range of viscosities, cure speeds and delivery systems to meet the growing need for improved thermal management in electronics designed for virtually every industry. These solutions provide thermal management, electrically conductive adhesion and shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) in xEVs, which include plug-in, hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles.

EMI shielding materials from Dow are based on highly tunable silicone technology that conducts electricity while blocking electromagnetic interference in applications that require high density packaging and/or high rates of data transfer. Products in development are adaptable to multiple delivery forms, including adhesives, low modulus elastomers, cure-in-place gaskets, form-in-place gaskets, emulsions and coatings. DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive is an electrically conductive adhesive with 150% elongation for electromagnetic compatibility. The high shielding effectiveness, strong adhesion and durable mechanical and conductive properties make it ideal for battery, radar, cameras and 5G base station applications.

Meanwhile, Dow's Silicone foams offer reliable, cost-effective options to manufacturers who seek thermal isolation solutions and foamed-in place gaskets that dispense and cure directly on parts. Dow's portfolio of dispensed foams encompasses both room temperature and addition cure mechanisms that, with the application of heat, can deliver accelerated cure for faster cycle times and improved productivity. Dow's selection further offers a variety of flow rates and densities, providing greater control over foaming height relative to flat or inclined surfaces. They have a generally low compression set that enables them to recover their original shape after being compressed. Like other silicone-based elastomers, silicone foams maintain their resiliency over a broad temperature range.

Dow is also leveraging the InterBattery exhibition to showcase how its material science and innovation expertise provides unique advantages that can promote the development of low-carbon and digital solutions throughout the transportation value chain. Dow launched its MobilityScience™ platform to enhance the customer experience by tailoring technologies, products, and services from across Dow businesses to the transportation industry. The platform is pursuing accelerated growth by addressing Mobility mega-trends with material science innovation, and enabling a seamless experience for Dow's customers and partners.

With MobilityScience™ Dow's transportation solutions include a wide range of polyolefin, polyurethane, acrylic, specialty chemical and silicone technologies for electric vehicles, hybrids and internal combustion powertrains – providing solutions where lighter weight, longer range, greater comfort, enhanced safety, and lower carbon footprint are the ultimate objectives. To learn more, visit dow.com/mobilityscience

To learn more about Dow's innovative new solutions being exhibited at InterBattery, visit the Dow booth at Booth C22, 1F, Hall A, Coex.

Alternately, Dow's portfolio of silicone technologies for transportation and e-mobility is available worldwide. To learn more, visit dow.com/emobility.

