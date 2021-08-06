Download Trader Magazine to learn about global economic prospects Q3

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second issue of ATFX's Trader Magazine, written by the broker's top analysts, has been released online. The experts share their views about the global economic trends likely to happen in Q3, 2021. In addition, traders will learn the experts' predictions about the performance of some of the most popular assets in the financial markets.

ATFX analysts leverage their sector expertise and financial markets experience to identify future price movements based on the global economy and market trends. Traders can tap into their expertise to identify significant moves in the assets covered by the analysts.

Alejandro Zambrano, ATFX's Global Chief Market Strategist, prefaced this issue along with six other top analysts who shared their thoughts on the trading prospects of gold, crude oil, silver, the NASDAQ index and the popular global currencies in Q3, 2021.

Ramy Abouzaid, ATFX's Head of Market Research in the UAE, analysed Nasdaq's most likely trend in Q3 in detail, pointing out that the global economy is at a crucial turning point. Whether the Nasdaq will reach a historical high in Q3 becomes a question.

ATFX's Chief Asia Pacific Analyst Martin Lam reviews the latest trends in the GBP vs USD, EUR vs USD, gold and silver. He believes that the American and European economies will experience recovery and that the US will outperform Europe in all aspects, particularly economic growth.

ATFX (Asia Pacific) Global Market Strategist Jason Tee shares ideas on the trend in the exchange rate between USD and CAD.

Eduardo Ramos, ATFX LATAM Market Analyst, shares his opinion on the USD vs MXN trends in Q3.

Dean Chen, ATFX's Guest Analyst, predicts the USD vs Yen trend, pointing out that the Japanese economy has been underperforming its global peers.

ATFX (Asia Pacific) Global Market Analyst Jessica Lin shares her predictions on the crude oil trends in Q3.

(Download link: https://www.chinese-atfx.com/trader-magazine/)

