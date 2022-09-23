Dow's INNATE(TM) TF-BOPE resins enable Lion Corporation to launch recyclable refill bags for shower cream in Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has partnered with Lion Corporation to launch recyclable refill bags for Shokubutsu Monogatari's shower cream in Thailand, using Dow's INNATE™ TF Polyethylene Resins for Tenter Frame Biaxial Orientation (TF-BOPE).

Leveraging the materials science expertise of Dow Thailand Group, the unique collaborative approach by Dow's Pack Studios Singapore as well as the distribution network of SCG Chemicals (SCGC), Lion Corporation managed to successfully develop fully recyclable 200-ml and 500-ml shower cream refill bags for its beauty care brand, Shokubutsu Monogatari.



Shokubutsu Monogatari Recyclable Refill Bag enabled by Dow’s INNATE(TM) TF-BOPE resins

This initiative aims to advance a circular economy in Thailand by demonstrating the commitment of value chain collaboration with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions – through enabling the recyclability of refill bags and maintaining the functionality and quality of the packaging.

"Providing consumers more sustainable choices can only be possible with the effort and collaboration from the entire value chain," said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. "We are excited to collaborate with like-minded partners including Lion Corporation and SCGC, providing Dow with this opportunity to develop the easy-to-recycle refill bag for consumers in Thailand."

"Refill bags are a popular choice in Thailand due to increasing awareness from consumers on the need to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions. However, due to stringent technical requirements, traditional refill bags are often made of films laminated with multiple kinds of plastics – making it extremely difficult to recycle this packaging," said Supot Katetopragran, commercial director of Dow Thailand. "Dow's INNATE™ TF-BOPE has durable material properties, offering high toughness and excellent optics for stand-up shelf appeal and touch and feel, enabling the development of a high-performance all-polyethylene structure that can be easily recycled, along with responsible disposal and recycling infrastructure."

"Lion has always been committed to developing sustainable products and packaging. This is in line with the shifting needs of consumers, as they become increasingly interested in environmentally friendly products. The recyclable refill bag for Shokubutsu Monogatari shower creams is an example of how more sustainable packaging can help to close the loop – through collaboration from business alliances, Dow's recyclable packaging solution, and support from SCGC. These made the development of Lion Thailand's first recyclable refill bags possible while ensuring the quality of the product inside the packaging. This packaging also helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance a circular economy in the country," said Somsak Srisaardrak, SPC Business Executive Manager of Lion (Thailand).

The newly developed recyclable packaging is a milestone for Dow's breakthrough INNATE™ TF-BOPE resins, enabling traditional hard-to-recycle packaging to be easily integrated into existing recycling streams. The recyclable Shokubutsu Monogatari shower cream refill bags will eventually replace the older bags and are now available for consumers across department stores and supermarkets in Thailand nationwide.

About Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Packaging and Specialty Plastics (P&SP), a business unit of Dow (NYSE: DOW), combines core strengths of R&D, worldwide reach, broad product lines and industry expertise to deliver high performing technologies for end use markets in food packaging, personal hygiene, infrastructure, consumer goods and transportation. P&SP is one of the world's largest producers of polyethylene resins, functional polymers, and adhesives, and enabled by Pack Studios, is a leading innovator and collaborator across the value chain on sustainable application development and circular economy life-cycle design for plastics. www.dowpackaging.com

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.