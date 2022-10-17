Dowsure XFCloud: A Financial SaaS Service is Now Available in AWS Marketplace (China)

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowsure's product "XFCloud" is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). XFCloud serves financial institutions in the form of API documentation, covering a board range of scenarios, such as cross-border e-commerce platform data, account locking, traffic push service, risk control strategy model, and others. With its powerful and diverse features, it can provide multi-faceted services to real-life finance scenarios, and achieve quick response with perfect risk control.

AWS Marketplace includes thousands of software listings from popular categories such as security, networking, storage, machine learning, internet-of-things (IoT), business intelligence, database, and DevOps. AWS Marketplace also simplifies software licensing and procurement with flexible pricing options and multiple deployment methods.

As an AWS Marketplace vendor, Dowsure provides financial institutions with one-stop software-as-a-service (SaaS) services to assist cross-border e-commerce finance.

Through the assistance of XFCloud, financial institutions can easily reach customer acquisition, data, assesement modeling, disbursement bank account dual-locking, and a series of one-stop cloud services. It provides clients with innovative and reliable localized SaaS products and corresponding technical services. Customers can quickly place orders for services and receive complete technical support from Dowsure through AWS Marketplace.

What value can XFCloud provide?

Front-end traffic empowerment

-Deeply cultivate cross-border e-commerce, help financial institutions reach and serve a large number of cross-border e-commerce merchants

-Based on assessment model, recommend the most accurate customers leads for partner financial institutions

Innovative product design in the middle layer

-Provide multi-dimensional operation score information and reports for store assets: operation stability, performance growth, health score, inventory management, customer evaluation

Back-end technology and risk control capabilities

-Unified interface to multiple platforms, one development, connecting multiple platforms

-Funds closed-loop control: disbursement bank account dual-locking,(if account locking is listed as a loan requirement) , payment account locking

-Post-credit management: monitoring the quality and risk of the whole cycle of assets

XFCloud has attracted many financial institutions and reached collaborations.

Dowsure's XFCloud has cooperated with many leading financial institutions, including Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and China Guangfa Bank. We believe that technological innovations will create great value. Through continuous technology research and development, we have achieved a high valuation in the industry, instantaneous response and calculation speed, and excellent consumer experience. Moreover, Dowsure has significantly saved more than 30% in seller financing costs, while committing to outstanding capital performance.