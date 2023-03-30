Dr. Anshul Gupta, MD, a leading specialist in functional and integrative medicine has outlined five crucial categories of underlying causes that could be contributing to Hashimoto's disease in his latest publication.

Dr. Anshul Gupta, MD, a specialist in functional medicine and integrative medicine, has pinpointed five main categories of underlying causes that might be contributing to Hashimoto's disease in his best selling book

Dr. Anshul Gupta MD is a certified Family Medicine Physician, with expertise in Functional Medicine, Peptide therapy, and fellowship-level education in Integrative Medicine. He has served on staff at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic Department of Functional Medicine alongside Dr. Mark Hyman, and he encourages his patients to take ownership of their healthcare. His present specialization is treating thyroid dysfunction via Functional Medicine principles.

When conventional medical approaches couldn’t handle his own myriad of health issues like weight problems, fatigue, brain fog, acid reflux, eczema, allergies, skin challenges and fatty liver, he resorted to Functional Medicine practices. Not only did he manage to come off all of his medications—he also achieved sustainable results including losing 40 lbs, increased energy levels and improved mental clarity.

Hashimoto's disease, also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland. In this condition, the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, leading to inflammation and damage to the gland's tissues. Hashimoto's disease is the most common cause of hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough thyroid hormones.

While the exact cause of Hashimoto's disease is not yet known, Dr Anshul Gupta suggests that it may be triggered by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. He has divided up the triggers into these categories:

Food Intolerance, one of the most common triggers for Hashimoto's disease is food intolerance. Certain foods, such as gluten, dairy, and soy, can trigger an immune response in some people, leading to inflammation and damage to the thyroid gland. Dr Anshul Gupta suggests that a gluten-free diet may be beneficial for people with Hashimoto's disease, especially those who are also intolerant to dairy and soy. Toxins, such as heavy metals, pesticides, and chemicals, can also trigger Hashimoto's disease by disrupting the immune system and causing inflammation in the thyroid gland. Exposure to toxins can occur through food, water, air, and other environmental sources. Infections, particularly viral infections, have been linked to Hashimoto's disease. Viruses such as Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes mononucleosis, have been found in the thyroid gland tissue of some people with Hashimoto's disease. Stress can also be a trigger for Hashimoto's disease. Chronic stress can disrupt the immune system and cause inflammation in the thyroid gland, leading to damage and dysfunction. Finally, nutritional deficiencies, particularly in iodine, selenium, and vitamin D, have been linked to Hashimoto's disease. Iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones, while selenium and vitamin D are important for regulating the immune system and reducing inflammation.

In conclusion, Hashimoto's disease is a complex autoimmune disorder that can be triggered by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. By understanding these triggers, individuals with Hashimoto's disease may be able to reduce their symptoms and improve their overall health. It's important to work with a healthcare professional to develop a personalized treatment plan that addresses the underlying triggers and symptoms of Hashimoto's disease.

