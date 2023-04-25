Dr. Candice Matthews, Hoodies 4 Healing Team Up to Feed Foster Families on Easter Weekend

Dr. Candice Matthews recently partnered with the Hoodies 4 Healing organization to supply food and hope to foster families in need.

Dr. Candice Matthews is the executive director of the Children of Diversity Foster Adoption Agency. She's long worked for reform in foster care in Texas, and takes pride in helping those in need.

On Easter Sunday, she teamed up with Hoodies 4 Healing to provide free meals and needed services for foster families.

Easter Sunday Celebration

Many families spend Easter weekend together. However, foster families often experience struggles with finances or moral support. Dr. Matthews and Hoodies 4 Families wanted to show their appreciation and support for these families.

Over the holiday, they provided 300 meals for foster families. The children were able to enjoy cotton candy and bouncy houses, and the organization also provided much-needed free haircuts.

The foster parents were very grateful. One foster mom, Shawntee Christian, stated, "This shows that the community is here to support you. This shows that you’re not alone." She went on to explain, "There’s a lot of opportunities for foster parents and there’s always foster parents needed."

Concerns About the Texas Foster Parent Shortage

There's currently a lot of concern over the state of the foster care system in Texas. In 2022, the Texas Department of Family Protective Services stated that there were 1,200 children in need of foster care placement.

Dr. Matthews explains that when children can't be placed quickly, they are often sent to group homes, where they are often overly crowded. Children have food and shelter, but they lack the close family relationships required to thrive.

A lack of foster families and case workers who are overburdened put children at risk as those without placement are at a higher risk of being victims of human trafficking, or ending up in jail.

Working to Raise Awareness About the Foster Care System

Dr. Matthews has worked in child welfare for more than 15 years. As the executive director of the Children of Diversity Foster Adoption Agency, she works with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Texas Department of Human Health Services.

She designs, develops, and implements strategic plans to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness, while raising awareness about current problems within the foster care system.

She also spearheads the "Stop Human Trafficking Initiative" in Harris County and Jefferson County.

Hoodies 4 Healing

Hoodies 4 Healing was founded by Rosemary Tucker. She enjoyed attending church until the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Then, she decided to spend her Sundays helping the homeless.

She offers inspirational apparel and candles at her store, Blessties Christian Apparel, and online. She also accepts donations and uses that money to provide meals for the homeless every Sunday. She has currently provided 40,000 meals over the past few years. She's also partnered with volunteers to provide 1,500 haircuts, and essentials.

About Dr. Matthews

Dr. Candice Matthews is the statewide/Harris County Accountability Chair for the Texas Coalition for Black Democrats. She created the accountability program, which allows her to evaluate and endorse candidates and incumbents.

She was personally chosen by the Rev. Jessie Jackson to lead the State of Texas Steering Committee for the Rainbow Push Coalition. The coalition is the merging of two organizations, the People United to Serve Humanity (PUSH, 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (1984).

The organization works to protect and gain civil rights for all individuals. This includes those of diverse ethnicities, and members of the LGBTQ community.

Candice Matthews is a member of the Family Focused Treatment Association, Acres Home Chamber of Commerce, the Order of the Eastern Star Masonic Organization, and the Order of the Golden Circle.





