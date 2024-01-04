Dr. Carol M. Swain Joins the Institute for Faith & Culture as a Senior Fellow

The Institute for Faith & Culture has appointed Dr. Carol M. Swain, a sought-after cable news contributor and guest expert, a best-selling author and a prominent national speaker, as a Senior Fellow.

The Institute for Faith & Culture has appointed Dr. Carol M. Swain, a sought-after cable news contributor and guest expert, a best-selling author and a prominent national speaker, as a Senior Fellow.

As a Senior Fellow, Swain will contribute to the Institute’s mission of equipping Christians to engage and transform culture for His Kingdom in every sphere, including the marketplace, education, the arts, and the public square.

“We’re very fortunate to have someone of Carol’s caliber and influence join our team,” said Founder and President Dr. Robert J. Pacienza. “I can’t wait to see her impact on advancing the mission of the Institute for Faith and Culture throughout our nation.”

Born into abject poverty in rural southwest Virginia, Swain, a high school dropout, went on to earn five degrees. Holding a Ph.D. from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S.L. from Yale, she also earned early tenure at Princeton and full professorship at Vanderbilt where she was a professor of political science and a professor of law.

An award-winning political scientist, cited three times by the U.S. Supreme Court, she has authored or edited 12 published books including the bestseller, Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House and her newest The Adversity of Diversity: How The Supreme Court's Decision To Remove Race From College Admissions Criteria Will Doom Diversity Programs.

“I’m honored to join the ranks of the Institute of Faith and Culture,” said Swain. “I will be working with Lauren and Pastor Rob, as well as other senior fellows committed to impacting the culture for Christ and the kingdom.”

Swain joins the Institute’s other Senior Fellows including Voddie Baucham, Dean of Theology, African Christian University, Zambia; Peter Lillback, President, Westminster Theological Seminary; Alveda King, Civil Rights Leader; Heather Moraitis, former Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor; Stephen Mansfield; New York Times bestselling author; and Rita Cefalu, Scholar in Residence, Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church.

“Dr. Swain is an excellent addition to our growing list of Senior Fellows,” said Lauren Cooley, Executive Director of the Institute for Faith & Culture. “Her academic prowess and commitment to free speech and intellectual diversity is second to none.”

In addition to article, podcast and video resources, the Institute for Faith & Culture offers worldview courses, an internship program and training through The Diane Bish Center for Music and the Arts. Additionally, it hosts multiple events, including the Kingdom Come Conference, a multi-day event designed to help individuals delve into the heart of issues plaguing our society and equip them with the intellectual tools, spiritual guidance and unwavering conviction to stand firm in the faith amidst the shifting cultural landscape.

The 2024 Kingdom Come Conference, held March 14-16 at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, features Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; Sean McDowell, author and apologist; Alisa Childers, author and apologist; Virgil Walker, pastor and Executive Director of Operations for G3 Ministries; Rosaria Butterfield, author and speaker; and Tim Sansbury, Professor of Philosophy and Theology and Provost at Knox Theological Seminary.

For more information about the Institute for Faith & Culture and Kingdom Come Conference, visit institutefc.org.

About Us: The Institute for Faith & Culture exists to equip Christians for our current cultural moment through worldview training, leadership development and resources. Founded by Dr. Rob Pacienza, the institute's vision is to advance the Kingdom of God "on earth as it is in heaven" by helping Christians to engage and transform culture for His Kingdom in the marketplace, education, the arts and the public square. For more information visit institutefc.org.

