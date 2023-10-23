Dr. Dapeng Liu, the founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, was recently bestowed with the prestigious "Industrial AI CEO of the Year 2023" Excellence Award by CEO Monthly, an internationally renowned management magazine.

In the era of digital economic globalization, the field of AI has experienced a remarkable turning point, particularly within the rapidly burgeoning Asia-Pacific region. This transformation has given rise to a cohort of exemplary business founders who have emerged as influential figures in the industry. Among these luminaries stands Dr. Dapeng Liu, the visionary behind Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, an international industrial AI conglomerate focused on leveraging the core technologies of AI, robotics, and machine vision. Dr. Dapeng Liu's pioneering role as an advocate for digital healthcare and his dedication to the practice of industrial AI have garnered widespread attention and acclaim.

A testament to his unwavering pursuit of excellence, Dr. Dapeng Liu was recently bestowed with the prestigious "Industrial AI CEO of the Year 2023" Excellence Award by CEO Monthly, an internationally renowned management magazine. This prestigious honor not only recognizes Dr. Dapeng Liu 's tireless exploration and groundbreaking endeavors within the realm of industrial AI but also serves as a resounding affirmation of Weiyun's prominence within the industry.

A Bold Pioneer

Dr. Dapeng Liu 's outstanding contribution, as highlighted by CEO Monthly, is a testament to his exceptional qualities as a visionary and innovative explorer. Early on, when the field of industrial AI was still in its nascent stages, he fearlessly ventured forth, becoming one of the first to delve into this uncharted territory. Drawing upon his profound industry experience, Dr. Dapeng Liu 's firmly believes in the transformative potential of integrating industrial AI with the medical field, offering individuals an efficient, convenient, and personalized healthcare experience.

Building upon this belief, he devised a groundbreaking solution known as the "AI Terminal - Cloud Brain - Smart Factory" approach. This visionary concept exemplifies the practicality and advantages of employing industrial AI within the healthcare industry. By seamlessly integrating advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, application scenarios, and service networks, this pioneering approach optimizes efficiency, effcacy, and precision. These remarkable contributions to the industry have set Dr. Dapeng Liu apart from his peers, solidifying his position as a standout figure in the field.

A Visionary Entrepreneur

It is widely acknowledged that A business is only as good as its leadership, and whilst it takes many hands to make a company work, CEOs hold the majority of the responsibility and power in any organisation. This is a tough challenge for any CEO, regardless of expertise or experience. The evaluation by CEO Monthly recognizes Dr. Dapeng Liu as an entrepreneur who driven by unwavering professionalism, spearheads the industry's development as a true pioneer. With the establishment of Weiyun, Dr. Dapeng Liu has demonstrated his broader vision and foresight, propelling the accelerated adoption of industrial AI.

As the founder and CEO, Dr. Dapeng Liu champions forward-thinking perspectives and embraces bold experimentation within the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Through the deep integration of technology with medical scenarios, he relentlessly pursues solutions to industry pain points. Under his leadership, Weiyun shatters barriers and redefines industrial trends through its formidable industrial AI capabilities. Weiyun has cultivated an extensive technology ecosystem, encompassing robotic execution, micron-scale flexible surgical robots, Intra-oral scanner, 3D printing devices, and AI point cloud imaging technology.

Today, Weiyun has forged deep collaborative partnerships with over 20,000 dental clinics, empowering more than 100,000 individuals to regain their confidence with the aid of a professional orthodontic telemedicine platform. Driven by Dr. Dapeng Liu's visionary leadership, Weiyun has reshaped the orthodontic landscape, instilling countless smiles and transforming lives along the way.

An Imaginative Dreamer

In the interview of CEO Monthly, Dr. Dapeng Liu shared his insightful perspectives on the future evolvement of the digital medical field. In his discerning outlook, he posits that opportunities and challenges are intrinsically intertwined across time—past, present, and future. Particularly within our rapidly shifting contemporary landscape, any industry domain holds the potential to ascend to greatness or even redefine itself entirely.

Embracing the mission and responsibility, Dr. Dapeng Liu and his team strive to propel the vision of universal digital healthcare forward. Guided by a user-centric approach and market insights, they embark on a journey of researching and developing groundbreaking products that bridge innovation and unexplored market niches. By harnessing the captivating allure of artificial intelligence in healthcare, their endeavors aim to enrich the lives of countless individuals, enabling them to experience the transformative power of this technological marvel.

About CEO Monthly

CEO Monthly, established in 2010 and owned by AI Global Media Ltd., is a distinguished international B2B digital publishing group. It serves as a nexus for industry leaders and catalysts of change, offering the latest insights, interviews, and CEO profiles to businesses worldwide. With a monthly publication, it delivers business intelligence and industry updates to a global readership, showcasing exceptional entrepreneurs from around the globe.

