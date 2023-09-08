Mr. Guillaume Daniellot, the CEO of Straumann Group engaged in an in-depth discussion with Dr. Dapeng Liu , the founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group. Two companies are poised to collaborate, leveraging their respective strengths in the field of oral health.

Undoubtedly, as the economy driven by appearance levels becomes an unmistakable trend and global business phenomenon. Within this influential shift, the dental field, closely intertwined with the appearance level, has witnessed unparalleled growth worldwide. Particularly, Asia Pacific market has experienced explosive expansion. This signifies that amidst the tide of global economic integration, enterprises are bound to forge closer communication and collaboration.

Recently, Mr. Guillaume Daniellot, the CEO of Straumann Group, a global leader in Oral aesthetics, paid a special visit to Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, engaging in an in-depth discussion with Dr. Dapeng Liu , the founder and CEO. This significant encounter is expected to deepen the existing cooperation and jointly propel the novel advancements in digital stomatology.

Dr. Dapeng Liu (Third from the left) and Mr. Guillaume Daniellot (Third from the right)

The enhancement of oral medicine efficiency through AI technology has always remained a focal point within the industry. During the meeting, Dr. Dapeng Liu and Mr. Daniellot had an in-depth exchange on this issue. As a practitioner of digital oral therapy, Dr. Dapeng Liu expressed his belief that AI will revolutionize the field of oral medicine, surpassing expectations in terms of efficiency and convenience. With over 25 years of experience in the field, Dr. Dapeng Liu presented the "AI Terminal - Cloud Brain - Smart Factory" solution framework which combines intelligent terminals, cloud-based cognitive systems, and smart factories to facilitate the implementation of oral medical procedures. This approach particularly caters to the challenging and individualized nature of dentistry, offering a double closed-loop advantage and enabling flexible production with micron-level precision.

Dr. Dapeng Liu 's innovative concept aligns harmoniously with Straumann's longstanding commitment to breaking industry barriers and promoting development. Mr. Daniellot expressed great appreciation for Dr. Dapeng Liu 's spirit of exploration, recognizing Weiyun as a global leader in dental treatment and innovation, and expressing unwavering confidence in future developments.

On subsequent visits, Dr. Dapeng Liu presented a portfolio of cutting-edge technological marvels to Mr. Daniellot. Among them, the Weiyun-developed AI SMILE Intra-oral scanner S4 stood out as a paragon of innovation. This intelligent front-end device exhibits exceptional performance, with precision measured in microns. Its versatility spans a spectrum of oral medical applications, including orthodontics, implantation, restoration, and dental aesthetics. In awe of its remarkable capabilities, Mr. Daniellot hailed it as a revolutionary product to redefine the oral medicine experience.

In the realm of dentistry, the pursuit of streamlined doctor-patient interactions and reduced time and communication overhead ranks among the industry's foremost objectives. Dr. Dapeng Liu personally unveiled the AI SMILE Orthodontic Accurate Smart Alignment System Venus 1.0, another crowning achievement of Weiyun's independent innovation. Drawing on vast cloud-based data resources, this system harnesses the power of AI and biosimulation core technologies to scrutinize users' dental arch status and maxillofacial structures. It empowers dentist to deliver intelligent, dynamic solutions tailored to individual patient needs and aesthetics preferences, significantly curtailing time and communication expenses. Mr. Daniellot unequivocally declared that this technology has achieved a preeminent global standing, thus illustrating the core competitiveness within specialized domains such as AI-driven invisible orthodontics and the digital medical industry.

In the contemporary landscape, marked by the relentless progress of robotics, unmanned factories have assumed a pivotal role across myriad industries. Consequently, the question of Weiyun's unique advantage in the realm of unmanned factories arises. Dr. Dapeng Liu explained that Weiyun has autonomously conceived and executed all the equipment and core control system algorithms underpinning its smart factory. This includes an array of multi-axis interactive precision processing centers, machine vision systems, sorting robots, laser cutting robots, and other diverse robotic execution components. Moreover, this advanced technology seamlessly integrates into the entire spectrum of digital dentistry. Presently, Weiyun's smart factory stands as a beacon of autonomous and intelligent operation, offering micron-level precision in the delivery of over 1000 unique SKUs. It caters to diverse oral medical fields encompassing implantation, orthodontics, medical aesthetics, and dental restoration. What impressed Mr. Daniellot was this innovation has slashed single-product production times by an astounding 90%, achieving an outstanding product success rate of up to 98%. This extensive product range serves more than 20,000 clinics across a vast network.

The deep exchange between the old leading enterprises and new technology enterprises has garnered significant attention within the industry. As an internationally renowned industrial AI group company, Under the forward-thinking leadership of Dr. Dapeng Liu, Weiyun has made remarkable strides in AI, robotics, and machine vision technology in recent years. Moreover, they have consistently strived for the universal integration of digital medical solutions. The Straumann Group, a global leader in dental implants, prosthetics, and oral tissue regeneration, is committed to leveraging digital solutions that seamlessly integrate surgical procedures, processes, hardware, and software. It is speculated that Weiyun and Straumann Group are poised to collaborate, leveraging their respective strengths in the field of oral health. Together, they will inject newfound vitality into each other's future development, providing enhanced diagnostic and treatment experiences for both doctors and patients. This collaboration holds the potential to significantly expedite the advancement of oral digital medicine.

