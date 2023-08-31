Dr. Dapeng Liu Made Keynote Speech in World Digital Therapeutics Conference in China

Dr. Dapeng Liu, founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, delivered a presentation about "Industrial AI: Unleashing the Infinite Potential of Digital Therapy" at The World Digital Therapeutics Conference held in China.

—

With the continuous advancement of technology, the concept of digitalization has permeated various aspects of lives. In addition to seamlessly integrating into our daily routines, it is fundamentally reshaping the future landscape of the medical and health industry. Fueled by diverse factors such as policy reforms and technological advancements, digital healthcare has transcended the realm of mere theoretical concepts to become a tangible reality. It has now permeated every facet of our lives, offering enhanced efficiency and unparalleled convenience.

Dr. Dapeng Liu

The World Digital Therapeutics Conference held in China a while back served as an exemplary platform where experts, representatives from digital medical enterprises, industry scholars and distinguished guests from around the world congregated. Dr. Dapeng Liu, founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, took the stage as a keynote speaker, delivering a thought-provoking presentation centered around the theme "Industrial AI: Unleashing the Infinite Potential of Digital Therapy." His discourse provided a global perspective on the development of digital therapy, exploring its trajectory and the myriad of opportunities it will present in the future.

Transforming frigid digital technology into compassionate healing instruments

During his compelling address, Dr. Dapeng Liu positioned himself as both an observer and practitioner in the realm of digital therapy. Within the sweeping tide of global digitalization, he emphasized the critical roles played by medical professionals and enterprises in this revolutionary field.

Dr. Dapeng Liu stressed that, The priority is to make the public aware that technology is no longer just a cold tool, but can lead to convenient and efficient treatment. By harnessing the power of digital intelligent technology, big data, and AI algorithms, Dr. Dapeng Liu has successfully bridged the gap between concept and reality, perpetually exploring novel avenues to enable a greater number of individuals to benefit from technology-driven medical services and experiences.

Unlock the accelerated potential of digital therapeutics

While countries worldwide are actively exploring the realm of digital therapy, it remains in its nascent stages globally. Dr. Dapeng Liu, in his speech, presented a unique perspective: Despite the considerable journey ahead in advancing the global digital therapy movement, it signifies an untapped reservoir of boundless possibilities.

During his enlightening discourse, Dr. Dapeng Liu shared his invaluable experiences and advocated for the seamless integration of AI terminals, cloud brain and smart factory. This convergence enables the realization of practical applications in the field of digital therapy, particularly in dentistry, which poses high barriers to entry and demands personalization. Take advantage of the technical and industrial double closed loop approach, Dr. Dapeng Liu has successfully achieved micron-level precision, flexibility, and high-precision production. Dr. Dapeng Liu’s groundbreaking work not only spearheads advancements in digital therapy but also serves as a testament to the successful application of closed-loop technology within the medical domain.

Dr. Dapeng Liu 's visionary concept of the "AI terminal - cloud brain - smart factory," developed over two decades of experience, has not only proven its efficacy in practice but has also laid a robust foundation for leading the charge in AI-driven medicine. This groundbreaking framework has garnered acclaim both domestically and internationally.

Weiyun: Pioneering the digital health industry with unparalleled innovation

As an entrepreneur, Dr. Dapeng Liu also shared in his speech the remarkable achievements garnered by Weiyun. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Dapeng Liu, has achieved remarkable milestones in the realm of digital medicine in recent years. As a trailblazer in China, Weiyun stands as an international industrial AI group company, fully integrating artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine vision as its core technologies. Building upon an interconnected ecosystem rooted in edge computing, cloud services, and unmanned factories, Weiyun has created a closed loop that heralds a new era of industrial interconnectivity.

Since its inception, Weiyun has strived to become the epitome of excellence within the industrial AI landscape, leveraging its unique strengths and unwavering commitment to reshape industry standards. Presently, it boasts over 40 self-developed robotic implementation terminals ranging from 5-7 axis robots, intelligent mouth scanners, 3D printing equipment, AI point cloud imaging technology, to implant surgery robots. This comprehensive technical closed loop continues to captivate the international market's attention.

At the end of Dr. Dapeng Liu's speech, he shared his experience with the guests. He emphasized that whether one is an entrepreneur or a driver of the industry, it is essential to approach the development of things with a calm and rational mindset. Furthermore, continuous learning and knowledge accumulation are crucial for personal enrichment. Through the process of thinking and practice, one discovers the immense potential for growth. This sharing of experiences seems to provide insightful inspiration for aspiring individuals in various industries: look towards the future and constantly push the boundaries!

Contact Info:

Name: Kiru

Email: Send Email

Organization: Weiyun AI & Robotics Group

Website: http://www.weiyunglobal.com



Release ID: 89106255

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.