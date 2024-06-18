Dr. Dapeng Liu, founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group pointed out that a new era—AI Healthcare 2.0 has already commenced amidst the current AI boom.

The year 2024 can be heralded as a pivotal breakthrough for AI in the realm of healthcare. The major tech giants are entering the fray, as Microsoft partnering with Epic, a global leader in healthcare informatics, leveraging the Azure cloud computing platform and advanced AI technologies to revolutionize electronic medical record systems, significantly enhancing data processing capabilities and patient care efficiency. Concurrently, NVIDIA has introduced generative AI microservices, injecting new momentum into the digital healthcare domain, while Google DeepMind's AlphaFold3 model has made strides in protein structure prediction, accelerating the drug development process. These breakthroughs signal that AI in healthcare is poised to become the next "golden track" filled with opportunities.

Dr. Dapeng Liu, a pioneer and advocate of integrating industrial AI with dental healthcare, and a highly regarded figure in the industry, pointed out that amidst the current AI boom, the development of AI in healthcare is merely the tip of the iceberg. A new era—AI Healthcare 2.0 has already commenced.

Dr. Dapeng Liu, founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group

Intelligent Diagnosis & Personalized Therapy Advances

The term "personalized medicine," once reminiscent of science fiction, is becoming a reality with the aid of AI and is maturing rapidly. By analyzing various patient data and lifestyle information, AI assists doctors in formulating tailored treatment plans. For patients, these clear and intuitive plans not only reduce anxiety about their conditions but also significantly lower the communication costs between doctors and patients.

However, Dr. Dapeng Liu highlighted current limitations in AI-enabled personalized medicine, such as the reliance on high-quality, large-scale patient data, which poses privacy concerns and affects treatment precision.

Additionally, finding a balance between the benefits and costs of personalized treatment to reduce the burden on patients remains a pressing issue. This indicates that AI has immense potential to further enhance complex medical decision support, treatment plan generation, and cost-efficiency.

Depth & Breadth of Interdisciplinary Integration

In recent years, the continuous deep integration of interdisciplinary approaches has fueled the innovative development of AI in healthcare, yielding a multitude of tangible breakthroughs, including improved diagnostic efficiency and accuracy in medical imaging diagnosis through deep learning, drug development through molecular structure simulation, activity prediction, and compound screening optimization, as well as precision operations in assisted surgery and robotics, and epidemic surveillance through IoT and machine learning algorithms—interdisciplinary AI healthcare technologies are not yet fully mature.

Dr. Dapeng Liu emphasizes the imperative, at this juncture, not only to bolster research in highly complex medical domains but also to reinforce efforts across the board. Another significant challenge is the severe shortage of interdisciplinary talent. Dr. Dapeng Liu believes that interdisciplinary collaboration requires professionals proficient in both medical knowledge and AI technology, yet such experts are exceedingly rare, particularly those with extensive experience.

Exploration of Uncharted Territories

Drawing on his 25 years of industry experience, Dr. Dapeng Liu identifies that, from a global perspective, the universalization of AI in healthcare remains a challenge, primarily due to the uneven distribution of medical resources. Presently, Dr. Dapeng Liu is also conceptualizing ways to unleash more potential of AI technology in areas such as the decentralization of medical resources and remote healthcare services, thereby addressing the issue of unequal healthcare access, especially in remote regions. By leveraging intelligent resource allocation, teleconsultation, and digital health platforms, he envisions making high-quality medical services readily accessible, benefiting a broader population.

Founded by Dr. Dapeng Liu, Weiyun AI & Robotics Group has been committed to setting industry benchmarks with its distinctive industrial AI prowess. With a portfolio encompassing over 40 proprietary robotic endpoints, including 5-7 axis robots, smart intraoral scanners, 3D printing equipment, AI point cloud imaging technology, and implant surgery robots, it completes a comprehensive technological ecosystem, attracting international acclaim.

Embracing the inevitability of AI empowerment, Dr. Dapeng Liu pledges to relentlessly pursue technological frontiers, accelerating the advent of a globally connected AI healthcare epoch.

Dr.Dapeng Liu 's five assertions about the future development of AI in healthcare:

●AI, as an industrial revolution-level technology, will reshape the development of the healthcare industry.

●The era of boundless healthcare is arriving, with remote technology making quality medical care ubiquitous.

●More AI applications will emerge as auxiliary tools in treatment.

●In the medical field, the principle of AI for the benefit of all, centered on humanity, must be upheld.

●The development of AI in healthcare will not lead to doctors' unemployment but will serve as an auxiliary tool to enhance doctors' efficiency and treatment outcomes.



