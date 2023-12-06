Dr. Dapeng Liu, the founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, received the esteemed accolade of "Technology Impact CEO of the Year 2023" at the illustrious 2023 Future Medical Technology Conference.

Amidst the incessant proliferation of breakthrough technologies and innovative therapies, the rapidly advancing prowess of science and technology is assimilating into the fabric of the healthcare ecosystem with unprecedented velocity. As we venture into the promising year of 2023, witnessing a gradual abatement of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the medical and health industry is experiencing an accelerated liberation of its latent potential. Against this backdrop, the eminent 2023 Future Medical Technology Conference serves as an unparalleled platform and wind vane, drawing together avant-garde researchers, esteemed medical experts, and erudite luminaries in the realm of medical science and technology.

As an important guest of the forum, Dr. Dapeng Liu, renowned for his expertise in industrial AI, delivered a visionary speech, focusing on the synergy between industrial AI and medicine. This insightful discourse ignited a passion for advancing medical technology among the engaged participants, galvanizing their pursuit of futuristic medical innovations.

Dr. Dapeng Liu Made Keynote Speech in Future Medical Technology Conference 2023

Industrial AI: Propelling Us into the Future

Inaugurating his discourse, Dr. Dapeng Liu evoked the recent resounding saga of Sam Altman's triumphant return to Open AI after being ousted. Through this anecdote, he expounded upon a pragmatic and comprehensible industry standpoint: AI technology determines the development form of the future manufacturing industry and every industry can be redefined by AI. Dr. Dapeng Liu cogently contended that industrial AI shall emerge as the veritable powerhouse driving the destiny of manufacturing in the years to come. Seamlessly intertwining with the Internet of Things, colossal datasets analysis, and other cutting-edge technologies, industrial AI engenders the seamless interplay and dissemination of information. Consequently, the prodigious advancements enable intelligence and tailor-made production processes, adroitly catering to the mercurial demands of the market landscape while shaping an unprecedented business paradigm teeming with immeasurable potential.

When queried about the potential displacement of employment caused by AI, a subject that has garnered considerable attention as of late, Dr. Dapeng Liu proffered an enlightening riposte: AI won't make you unemployed; People who can use AI will make you unemployed. He emphasized the significance of cultivating and implementing AI expertise, as solely those who attain mastery in AI technology shall endure amidst the forthcoming professional landscape.

Ending Asymmetric Information Supply

Dr. Dapeng Liu, drawing upon his illustrious repertoire of over 25 years of industry experience in the realm of Industrial AI and robotics, astutely posited that the medical industry's discernibly personalized nature of service and product delivery renders Industrial AI an exceptionally promising frontier within this domain. Harnessing the remarkable trajectory of the oral medical market's exponential growth in recent years, Dr. Dapeng Liu presciently prognosticated that, propelled by the profound allure of Industrial AI, this colossal blue ocean sector boasting a market scale exceeding one trillion will usher in an era replete with transformative changes and awe-inspiring surprises.

Moreover, Dr.Dapeng Liu expounded upon the remarkable potential of Industrial AI to seamlessly integrate and meticulously analyze vast troves of medical data encompassing patient records, disease diagnoses, treatment plans, and beyond. Leveraging the power of deep learning and pattern recognition algorithms, this data can be harnessed to optimize supply chain management and resource allocation within the medical landscape.

Furthermore, In his speech, Dr. Dapeng Liu also pointed that outpredicated upon Industrial AI's robust algorithms and models, medical practitioners can proactively predict patient needs and forecast disease progression trends, deftly tailoring clinical processes and resource allotment to meet the evolving exigencies of patients. Simultaneously, the judicious utilization of data-driven optimization methodologies has the capacity to enhance both the efficiency and quality of medical services, thereby mitigating the squandering of resources stemming from the pervasive asymmetry plaguing the realm of supply and demand information.

Building a Closed Loop for Large Models

In Dr. Dapeng Liu's captivating address, he shared the success of groundbreaking theoretical system known as the "AI Terminal - Cloud Brain - Smart Factory". Leveraging the power of the cloud brain, feature big data analysis, calibration algorithms, CAD/CAM digital manufacturing technology, and strategic solution generation, this visionary approach constructs a comprehensive closed loop for large-scale models. This transformative framework empowers intelligent terminals to deliver high-frequency intelligent responses, ensuring surgical accuracy and safety. In addition, the cloud brain's all-encompassing AI calibration guarantees optimal diagnosis and treatment outcomes The establishment of unmanned factories nationwide facilitates uninterrupted 24-hour production, fostering an era of unmanned automation, intelligent customization, standardized delivery, and thousands of SKUs. With the integration of AI distributed algorithms across the entire industrial chain, every individual demand is met with the utmost standards, culminating in the provision of optimal products and services.

Within the current expanse of digital medical advancements, Dr. Dapeng Liu astutely acknowledged that iteration and adaptation stand as immutable hallmarks of this theoretical system. Given the incessant evolution of technology and the ever-expanding landscape of application scenarios, continuous refinement and optimization of AI technology remain indispensable imperatives. Through relentless experimentation, practical implementation, and diligent assimilation of feedback, Dr. Dapeng Liu remains resolute in his commitment to adapting AI technology to effectively navigate the dynamic market environment.

Technology Impact CEO of 2023

At the illustrious 2023 Future Medical Technology Conference, Dr. Dapeng Liu received the esteemed accolade of "Technology Impact CEO of the Year 2023". This prestigious recognition lauds his unwavering dedication to reshaping industry paradigms within the realm of medical technology. Driven by his pioneering forward-thinking notions and technological prowess, he diligently endeavors to accelerate the advent of a groundbreaking epoch in global AI healthcare. Graciously accepting the award, Dr. Dapeng Liu expressed heartfelt gratitude, deeming it both a testament to his accomplishments and a compelling impetus to further unlock boundless possibilities.

Firmly convinced that seizing the present will secure a triumphant future, Dr. Dapeng Liu pledges to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation with unwavering tenacity and unwavering conviction.

