With 55 years of experience combined, Dr. Fischer develops the most advanced products from eye care, baby care, skin and cosmetics care, hair care, and more for the health and treatment of families at every stage of life with thorough research and international medical knowledge.

Dr.Fischer presents the gentlest and most effective eyelid wipes that are absolutely free of preservatives, alcohol and other irritants as the eyelids are one of the most delicate parts of the body.

The hypoallergenic premium eyelid wipes can be used to clean eyelids and lashes to get rid of oil, dirt, dust, crusted matter, ocular secretions, and other foreign bodies easily. It can also be used daily for make-up cleansing without irritating the eyes.

Additionally, it can be used as a complementary treatment for conjunctivitis and blepharitis, along with red-eye, dry eye, eye inflammations, and styes. Dr.Fischer’s eye wipes are able to provide relief that eases eye irritation caused by these conditions possible. It works by preventing bacterial overgrowth and worsening of conditions, allowing the patient’s eyes to heal naturally.

The Dr. Fischer logo and slogan fulfill the promise of a quality product that represents the best available health and skincare for all the family. The company’s policy acknowledges quality preservation, environmental management, and occupational health and safety as the organization’s guidelines.

They only use the most advanced and highest quality of raw materials and perform extensive testing and continuous evaluation of the quality and safety of products in the development stage. The team at Dr. Fischer also conducts extensive testing during the manufacturing process to ensure that finished products reach their customers with the highest quality and guaranteed safety.

“Comparing to other brands of eyelid wipes, these are the best hands down. They are better priced, softer, and just the right amount of moisture. As someone who uses 1-3 a day these are all important parts. Other brands that are thinner seem to just feel rough and scratchy. If I could buy in bulk at a better price I would. Highly recommend it during allergy season, or any cleaning times (I use them to prevent styes which I suffered from for a long time) . Ignore all other brands and stick with Dr. Fischer”, reviewed Matt in Dr.Fischer’s Amazon store.



About Us: Fischer Pharmaceuticals Ltd., founded in 1965, is a multi-national company specializing in the R&D and manufacture of skin and health care products. Dr. Fischer products cover a wide range of solutions popular among households and medical institutions. Fischer Pharmaceuticals maintain a strong international presence in more than 40 markets worldwide. Founded by Dr. Eli Fischer, a scientist and industrialist, who is also an in§uential scientist in the ¦eld of ophthalmology and dermatology, his pioneering and enterprising spirit helped him succeed in realizing his dream of establishing a scienti¦c based R&D and manufacturing concern, specializing in creating innovative skin and eye care solutions. His scienti¦c curiosity and inner desire to improve people's quality of life led him throughout his career.

