Dr. Gu Guoxin Helps Thousands "Be Proud of Your Mouth" This World Oral Health Day

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, World Oral Health Day (WOHD) empowers people with the tools and knowledge to prevent and control oral diseases through good oral health. In line with this year's theme of World Oral Health Day (WOHD), "Be Proud Of Your Mouth", Dr. Gu Guoxin, Director of the Guang'ankang Oral Outpatient Department and founder of He Yi Medical Technology Development Center, hopes to motivate more people to value and take care of their mouths with dental aesthetic restoration.



Dr. Gu Guoxin, Dental Aesthetic Prosthetic Expert, Director of the Guang’ankang Oral Outpatient Department

Coming from three generations of dentists, Dr. Gu first entered the dental aesthetics industry in 1998. For over two decades, he has worked on tens of thousands of cases, blending facial aesthetics and Digital Smile Design (DSD) for a naturally beautiful smile. A pioneer in his field, Dr. Gu has recently launched a smart and comprehensive dental aesthetic program, which combines beauty, medicine, materials science and dentistry in a groundbreaking instant ultra-thin all-porcelain crown. This instant dental aesthetics veneer empowers patients to be #MouthProud with complete treatment, restoration, customization and beautification of teeth in a single day.

"Having healthy, white and aligned teeth is both a symbol of health and key to maintaining a good image. A beautiful smile enhances an individual's confidence, helps them stand out from the crowd, and empowers them to truly be proud of their mouth. Over 90% of my patients said improving the appearance of their teeth has actively enhanced their daily work and social life," said Dr. Gu.

In addition to his work with patients, Dr. Gu actively contributes to the dental aesthetics industry and has received a number of industry honors and accolades. He has been listed as one of China's Top 50 National Dental Aesthetics Restoration Experts and received second place at the National Orthodontics competition. As a reputable and recognized expert in immediate dental aesthetic restoration, Dr. Gu also provides guidance and training to hospitals and students.

Dr. Gu is currently the Director of Outpatient Care in the Guang'ankang Dental Clinic, a time-honored dental brand in Shenzhen. Founded in 1950, Guang'ankang was the first official private dental clinic registered by the Luohu District, as well as one of the first dental clinics in the city.

