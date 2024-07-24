Dr. Hande Ulusal announces innovative non-surgical aesthetics

Dr. Hande Ulusal’s clinic introduces The Magic Touch procedure, ensuring natural, long-lasting results derived with a personalized approach through high quality, non-invasive solutions.

Istanbul — In the heart of Istanbul, Attending Physician Dr. Hande Ulusal’s clinic is redefining the landscape of non-surgical aesthetics. Her groundbreaking “Magic Touch” technique offers a range of advanced treatments such as mesotherapy and anti-aging laser therapies, ensuring patients achieve youthful and natural beauty with minimal downtime.



Combined with the non-surgical treatments, Dr. Hande Ulusal's clinic offers some of the most popular procedures, including non-surgical rhinoplasty, lip fillers, and skin rejuvenation therapies. Treatments using hyaluronic acid enhance the skin's water retention capacity, providing a natural fullness and freshness, and creating wellness benefits overall.



Cosmetic surgery market estimated at USD 112 billion



Worldwide, the cosmetic surgery and procedure market size was valued at USS 112 billion in 2022, and is projected to be worth around USD 431.88 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 14.50% from 2023 to 2032 according to Precedence Reaseach. Americans undergo the highest number of surgical and non-surgical work, with over 7.4 million treatments carried out in 2022, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.



Global demand for aesthetic procedures remains high. But the market is shifting. Dermal fillers and wrinkle-freezing injections are cheaper and require less healing time than going under the knife. For those seeking surgery, overseas doctors charge lower rates. In countries like Türkiye, patients can buy package deals that include flights, hotel stays, and treatments.



Market shift to personalized and less intrusive options



Dr. Hande Ulusal stands out in this competitive field with her innovative techniques and commitment to patient safety. Her Magic Touch technique uses non-invasive methods to rejuvenate the skin, ensuring quick and effective results. Treatments are personalized to meet the unique needs of each patient, with detailed consultations provided to ensure patient comfort and satisfaction.



“As the technology improves, we are developing alternative solutions to cosmetic surgery to avoid lengthy operation and recovery times. With our Magic Touch technique, we help our patients achieve the youthful appearance they deserve as soon as possible. We apply non-surgical rejuvenation,” says Dr. Ulusal.



Her clinic’s holistic approach integrates treatments like PRP therapy and hyaluronic acid fillers to promote natural rejuvenation. Dr. Ulusal emphasizes using the latest technology to achieve natural and long-lasting results, prioritizing patient safety and satisfaction throughout the treatment process.



“Non-surgical aesthetics offers an excellent option to maximize an individual's natural beauty potential. Understanding each patient’s unique needs and goals forms the basis of our treatment plans. We combining internal and outer beauty, we offer our patients a healthy and vibrant look,” she added.



Türkiye is a leading destination for medical tourists seeking high-quality, non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Dr. Ulusal’s clinic attracts patients from around the world, offering them safe, effective, and personalized care.



Contact: Büşra Keskin, info@handeulusal.com



About the company: Dr. Hande Ulusal is a specialist dermatologist based in Istanbul, Türkiye, well-known in the field for her expertise in non-surgical aesthetics. She graduated from Istanbul University Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine in 2005. She specializes in cosmetic dermatology, focusing on procedures and treatments that enhance appearance and promote youthful skin. She has been serving clients since 2010, providing innovative treatments that prioritize patient satisfaction and natural results. Dr. Ulusal is also an Assistant Professor at Biruni University in İstanbul, contributing to the academic field of aesthetic dermatology.

