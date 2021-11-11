Dr. Ivan Puah developed MDC-Sculpt(R) Lipo technique to achieve optimal liposuction results in patients

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director at Amaris B. Clinic, who has been performing liposuction, correction surgery and gynecomastia surgery for more than 15 years, has developed a liposuction technique called MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique. This proprietary approach is to achieve the three main objectives of successful and optimal contouring results for patients – thorough fat removal, precise body sculpting and skin tightening.



Dr. Ivan Puah is seen above performing a liposuction surgery on a male patient in Singapore, applying the MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique.

Liposuction, one of the world's most popular cosmetic surgeries for removing adipose tissue from the subcutaneous area, was first performed by Charles Dujarier 95 years ago, in 1926. Since then, liposuction has evolved over the years, from surgical techniques and tools used, to developing and incorporating modern technologies that significantly reduced the invasiveness of the procedure and improved the results for patients.

MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo, a technique to achieve the optimal results for patients

MDC stands for Multi-Dimensional Contouring. It effectively removes fat cells and therefore limits the future deposition of fat in the treated area. The MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique is a novel fat removal and body sculpting technique that enables Dr. Ivan Puah to remove more than 90% of localised subcutaneous fat tissues and tailor body sculpting while tightening loose skin that is not achievable by traditional liposuction. An advocate that body sculpting surgeries is 70 percent art and 30 percent science, Dr. Ivan Puah developed this liposuction technique to allow for better efficacy, comprehensive fat removal and, enhancing and harmonising natural body contours and musculature. The common areas of complaints that he treats include the face, armpits, shoulders, abdomen, flanks, hips, thighs, breasts (such as breasts reduction surgery involving fat), knees and calves.

According to Dr Ivan Puah, "Body fat characteristics, thickness and distribution, are just like fingerprints and are unique for each individual. No one body shape is the same, and therefore liposuction cannot be done in a cookie-cutter manner, and thus the birth of the MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique whereby strategic incision sites will be selected to allow me to maximise the reach out to the fat tissues so that thorough fat removal and sculpting can be achieved while keeping the scarring to the minimal. Compared to traditional liposuction, this approach can improve skin elasticity. It is also gentler and less traumatising, which translates to faster recovery, lesser bruising and discomfort for patients."

Developed to navigate different body shapes and contours

It is always a challenge for liposuction doctors to treat particular areas such as knees fat, 'bra bulges' and 'armpit fat, or cases that required high-definition sculpting, sites with excessive loose skin or stretch marks, and patients who had scars or asymmetrical results from previous surgery or liposuction. These are also cases that could be tricky even for the most experienced doctors —numerous patients with the above tough conditions have suffered from less than perfect results after undergoing liposuction by doctors both locally and abroad.

With the MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique, doctors can produce predictable and desirable results for these patients.

ABOUT DR. IVAN PUAH

Dr. Ivan Puah is the medical director of Amaris B. Clinic, a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. He obtained his VASER® Body Sculpting training in Colorado and Argentina. He also received training and guidance in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr. Pierre Francois Fournier. He has received dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco. In Singapore, Dr. Ivan Puah is accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction and serves as the Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore. Dr. Ivan Puah holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is also the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on Botulinum Toxin and Dermal Fillers. He is also the appointed training for N-Cog Thread and Picocare Laser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

OTHER SIGNATURE AESTHETICS & SCULPTING TREATMENTS AT AMARIS B. CLINIC

Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic has been providing medical aesthetics and body sculpting services. Amaris B Clinic's forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through a variety and combination of services offered. Amaris B. Clinic received recognition as the "2019 Body Sculpting Provider of the Year in the Asia Pacific", "2020 Body Sculpting Medical Centre of the Year in the Asia Pacific", and "2020 Integrated Healthcare Medical Centre of the Year in the Asia Pacific" by GlobalHealth Asia Pacific. The clinic has also recently bagged the Best Innovative Treatments for Dr. Ivan Puah's proprietary liposuction technique, VASER Lipo With MDC-sculpt® Lipo Technique, from Daily Vanity's Love Local Awards 2021, Editor's Choice.

The clinic's signature treatments include:

CONTACT INFORMATION

Bianca Zen

Marketing Consultant

Amaris B. Clinic, www.amaris-b.com

140 Arab Street, Singapore 199827

+65 6536 4211 | marketing@amaris-b.com

Related Links :

http://www.amaris-b.com