Dr Ivan Puah, Liposuction Doctor In Singapore, Shares The Secret To Achieving A Good Liposuction Result

Liposuction is more than just what meets the eye. It is a procedure that combines science and art.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liposuction continuously ranks as one of the most preferred fat removal options. Its efficacy, however, does not reflect the intricacies and complexities involved. The procedure demands a doctor to have an intimate knowledge of anatomy and an artistic eye for aesthetics to produce desired realistic results. In essence, it is a procedure that combines science and art.

As much as a doctor needs to be qualified and experienced, a patient must also be deemed suitable for liposuction. This combination, together with the advancement in liposuction technology and techniques, can produce excellent results. Nonetheless, it is still a challenging procedure.

Skilful Approach To Removing Fat

Amaris B. Clinic, helmed by Dr Ivan Puah, has been the frontrunner in SmartLipo, fat grafting, VASER Lipo and gynecomastia surgery in Singapore for nearly two decades. Dr Puah's extensive experience and knowledge have helped many patients realise their body goals.

This and his continuous dedication to his field led Dr Puah to develop the MDC-Sculpt® lipo technique, an innovative three-dimensional body contouring approach.

Dr Ivan Puah's passion for his craft and true understanding of a patient's needs is the impetus behind the development of MDC-Sculpt® lipo technique.

"One of the decisive factors of a successful liposuction procedure is understanding how much fat needs to be removed and how much fat is left behind so that the result is smooth and natural looking. I've treated patients who require corrective liposuction with a combination of autologous fat grafting due to an overly-aggressive fat removal which resulted in dents, depressions, and surface irregularities."

Discreet & Light Scars

Patients are equally concerned about where incisions are made and the extensiveness of the incision scars. Dr Ivan Puah is very careful about where the incisions are made. He opts for areas where there are natural skin transitions or areas that can be covered by clothing, such as undergarments or a bathing suit. Areas that provide perfect natural concealment include the belly button (in abdominal liposuction) and the bum crease (in outer thighs procedure).

The "Pinch Test"

The skin plays an important role as it needs to lay taut over the contoured area to achieve the desired end-result appearance. For this to happen, the skin needs to have a certain level of elasticity. Dr Ivan Puah utilises the "pinch test" to gauge skin elasticity and quality. Suppose the skin doesn't bounce back quickly after a pinch; the chances of it retracting sufficiently after liposuction is low.

Existing hanging folds of lower abdominal tissue and significant stretch marks are indicators. Not everybody is a suitable candidate for liposuction.

Smooth Body Contours

Contour irregularities are common complications of liposuction. This happens when too much fat is removed, particularly from areas prone to depression and dents like the thighs and abdomen.

"Liposuction is 30% science and 70% art form. When carrying out liposuction, it is essential that the doctor knows and has a deep understanding of the patient's unique fat anatomy to achieve natural-looking results. This means working through the different layers of fat, from deep adipose layer, superficial and subdermal adipose layers and carrying out meticulous sculpting work using suitable surgical approach and cannulas," shares Dr Ivan Puah.

The S-shaped Curve and Natural Muscle Definition

"For those who yearn to achieve an "S"-shaped curve, abdomen liposuction will not be enough to produce the result. In such cases, I will perform 360° lipo on the abdomen and waist to achieve a toned and natural-looking curve for the patient. Removing fat from only the abdomen in isolation, when the objective is to create an S-shaped curve, can leave an unbalanced, flat and boxy look instead," explains Dr Ivan Puah.

Additionally, the sculpted and highly defined musculature appearance of the abdomen is highly sought-after, but it is not for everyone. Individuals must understand their body characteristics, such as muscle tone, skin laxity and fat distribution. Dr Ivan Puah shares that ideal candidates are commonly very close to their goal weight, have an active lifestyle, are fit with good underlying muscle tones, and have no overlying skin laxity. Being the right candidate is critical in facilitating satisfying results. A doctor who has a good understanding of the individual's anatomy can define the musculature subtly, which is critical in achieving desired results.

Choosing a doctor who fuses artistry with body sculpting

Each individual is born with a unique muscle, skeletal and fat anatomy. It cannot be emphasised enough that a good body contouring doctor needs to identify the patient's unique anatomy, as this would determine the probability of an optimal body contouring result.

"Unlike traditional liposuction in the past, modern liposuction in this era is an art form. The results for patients are influenced by not just the unique anatomy but also the liposuction doctor's ability to work and shape the fat anatomy to accentuate the patient's underlying musculoskeletal anatomy. Therefore, patients should note that choosing a liposuction doctor based on the doctor's artistic flair, experiences and consistency in producing good results should preside over the price tag of opting for the cheapest deal in town," shares Dr Ivan Puah, Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee Singapore.

ABOUT DR IVAN PUAH

Dr Ivan Puah is the Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic, a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. He obtained his VASER® Body Sculpting training in Colorado and Argentina. He also received training and guidance in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier, and dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco. In Singapore, Dr Ivan Puah is accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction and serves as the Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore.

Dr Ivan Puah holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is also the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on Botulinum Toxin and Dermal Fillers. He is also the appointed training for N-Cog Thread and Picocare Laser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

OTHER SIGNATURE AESTHETICS & SCULPTING TREATMENTS AT AMARIS B. CLINIC

Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic has been providing medical aesthetics and body sculpting services. Amaris B Clinic's forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through various services offered. The clinic has been recognised as the Body Sculpting Clinic of the Year in the Asia Pacific in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Amaris B. Clinic was also awarded "2022 Gynecomastia Clinic of the Year in the Asia Pacific" and "2020 Integrated Healthcare Medical Centre of the Year in the Asia Pacific" by GlobalHealth Asia Pacific. The clinic has also bagged the Best Innovative Treatments for Dr Ivan Puah's proprietary liposuction technique, VASER Lipo With MDC-sculpt® Lipo Technique from Daily Vanity's Spa & Hair Awards in 2022 and 2021, and Honeycombers' Love Local Awards 2021 - Editor's Choice Winner: Best Aesthetics Clinic In Singapore.

The clinic's signature treatments include: