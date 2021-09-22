Dr. Ivan Puah Sees An Increasing Number Of Patients Seeking Liposuction Correction Surgeries In Singapore

Liposuction is more than just fat removal - liposuction doctors who lack the skill sets and experience to understand body harmony and apply the appropriate contouring techniques towards the art of body sculpting may result in unforeseen botched jobs.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Ivan Puah, an MOH-accredited liposuction doctor and Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic, has seen a surge of patients seeking correction on their previously done liposuction from other cosmetic surgery clinics.

Liposuction is a surgical technique that can remove more than 90% localised subcutaneous fat, which is resistant to diet and exercise. The goal of liposuction is to achieve a well-proportionate body shape with minimal downtime. The patient's ultimate satisfaction is not just on the speed it is accomplished or the amount of fat removed, but it is also judged on its aesthetic merits.

The doctor who performs the liposuction plays a critical role in achieving satisfactory results for the patient. To do so, the liposuction doctor needs to have a 3D artistic understanding of the anatomical and surgical adipose layers [1], practical application of scientific knowledge with artistry and precision, a skill that is attained only with vast amounts of surgical experience [2]. Often, unfavourable liposuction results are due to under-correction and overcorrection.

Overcorrection And Undercorrection Of Liposuction That Leads To Botched Results

Secondary liposuction may improve under-correction to achieve a more proportionate appearance [3]. On the other hand, overcorrection results in excess fat being removed more than the desired contour line [4], thus causing noticeable indentations and skin irregularities such as depressions, bumps, dents, and asymmetries. The areas commonly associated with this problem are the upper arms, abdomen, outer thighs (below trochanteric bulge) and inner thighs.

Dr Ivan Puah, who has more than 15 years of body sculpting surgical experience, says, "No one body shape is identical. Liposuction doctors should not employ a cookie-cutter liposuction approach, especially towards patients with a unique distribution of fat layers and those who have undergone liposuction or surgery before. Those hard-to-reach bulges can provide a challenge that needs to be addressed accordingly. This is why I customise all patients' body sculpting treatment plan accordingly, based on the individual's optimal goal and clinical condition."

The Role Of The Liposuction Doctor

Liposuction is a delicate procedure. When done right, it will significantly improve the confidence and outlook of the patients. When gone wrong, it will result in a body shape that may look worse than it was in the beginning.

"One of the main reasons that influence a person to opt for liposuction is to correct disproportionate body fat distributions and to improve their body confidence. Therefore, the psychological effects of a procedure gone wrong can be devastating. These include anxiety and low-self esteem and body confidence, among others which I have seen in those patients who have sought correction surgeries with me," remarks Dr Puah.

Apart from honing the necessary skills to perfect the results for patients, a liposuction doctor must be ethical and honest. The doctor also needs to possess an equal blend of empathy to understand his patient's needs, concerns and worries, and professionalism to provide the best advice and solution to alleviate their concerns and help them achieve a realistic goal.

Choosing a liposuction doctor based on price tags, forgoing their reputation, experience, and surgical approaches often result in patients having to undergo secondary surgery or live with the aftermath of the poorly performed liposuction.

