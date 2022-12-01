Dr. John Manzella Scholarship: Providing Second Opportunities to Students with Parents Who Have Been Incarcerated

Doctor based in Allentown, Pennsylvania John Manzella Provides Funding With His Scholarship For Second Opportunities

Students who have parents who have been incarcerated can now apply for the Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities. The scholarship is available for university and college students whose parents have been jailed or incarcerated. The scholarship is also open to all high school students who wish to further their education and whose parent or parents have been jailed. A scholarship fund will be awarded to the most deserving student. The winner of the scholarship will be chosen based on an essay competition. You must be a US citizen, have a parent who has served time in prison, be enrolled or preparing to enroll in an approved university or college, and show financial aid need to be eligible. Based on the degree of need, the student who deserves it the most will be chosen. All students with incarcerated parents are encouraged to utilize the scholarship opportunities to raise money for their studies. While submitting applications, students are required to provide their official names, the name of their high school or college, GPA, and a personal Bio

Having a parent or even guardian in prison can have a very serious impact on a child's behavior, mental health, performance, and social behavior. It can have a very serious impact on a student's educational prospects. The financial hardships, social stigma, and even the emotional trauma that comes with the incarceration of a parent harm a child's life. Although such children may be talented and passionate about bettering themselves, many end up giving up on their dreams for the lack of funds. Some are forced to work full-time or part-time to raise funds for their survival and education. With divided attention and no guardian to hold their hands, such children end up not performing well in their studies. No one understands the struggles that children whose parents have been incarcerated more than Dr. John Manzella. For that reason, he is offering a scholarship fund to help ease the financial burden of such students. Through his scholarship, he is hoping to raise awareness of the struggles that students whose parents have been incarcerated go through. He is also hoping the winner of the scholarship will have a humble time focusing on their studies. He also hopes that the scholarship will open more opportunities for many needy students to find aid.

Dr. John Manzella is a family doctor who specializes in diabetes and has won numerous honors for his work. His credentials include board certifications in internal medicine, pediatrics, and billing and coding. From 2008 to 2013, he served as a clinical consultant for firms that manufacture drugs and medical equipment. Between 2008 and 2013, he served as Arcadia Hospice's owner and medical director. He is now Topper medical's physician liaison and billing specialist. He is a driven physician-entrepreneur who offers a distinctive career in business transformation by emphasizing the bottom line while putting business and marketing methods into practice. He is a medical executive who also has excellent marketing knowledge.He is well aware of how challenging the educational process can be for pupils, particularly those whose parents have been imprisoned. He wants to reduce their tension by providing his scholarship fund. For directions on how to apply, all qualified candidates should go to Dr. Manzella's official scholarship page.

