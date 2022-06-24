Dr. Leonard Hochstein Gives Back with Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors of America

—

Students are now invited to apply for the Dr. Leonard Hochstein Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors of America. Dr. Hochstein’s scholarship is offering funding for those students who are in a university or college studying on the road to becoming doctors in the future, or high school students who have a dream to attend college to study medicine in the future. The most deserving student who is on the route to becoming a medical doctor will be awarded $1,000 to help ease some of the financial burden and smoothen the education journey. With this amount, Dr. Hochstein is hoping that the start student will have an easy learning time and concentrate fully on acquiring knowledge and skills to become a successful future doctors. The scholarship will be awarded to one deserving student based on an essay competition answering the following question: “Describe an area in medicine that needs drastic improvement and how you would use your medical degree to improve upon that area”.

Students are advised to submit their application before December 15, 2022. One winner will be selected based on a unique and creative essay that is not more than 1000 words. All eligible students and applicants are required to email their creative essays to apply@drleonardhochesteinscholarship.com.

If you have a dream to become a future surgeon or doctor, schooling is key. School will not only prepare your career but also aid your success. To become a doctor, one must persevere, work hard, and be patient, but young doctors also normally enter their careers with a lot of student debt. Medicine is among the most expensive degrees in the world. Although many students dare to dream to become future medical doctors, not all of them are privileged enough to afford an education. This is because the higher education cost is skyrocketing and the living standards have gone up. Many talented students have been left with no choice but to drop out of school. Some of the students must work part-time and others full-time to earn money for their tuition fees. Some even forgo their education just to settle for white-collar jobs. Such situations have made the world miss out on talents and expertise that may have saved lives. This is very common, especially for students who come from humble backgrounds.

To help such students, Dr. Hochstein is now rewarding a star student with scholarship funding to help ease a little of the financial burden. Through his scholarship, Dr. Hochstein is hoping to nurture talents and raise awareness on the issues that many students face while studying on the road to becoming future doctors. He is very positive that his scholarship launch will open more opportunities for other deserving students to find help. Dr. Hochstein knows firsthand how difficult it can be to become a medical doctor. He also knows that with education tuition fees skyrocketing, things are not getting any better for the less privileged. With many years of practicing surgeries, there is no other person who can understand the process more than him. He is now giving back to the community by offering a scholarship to a start student who will work hard to become a successful doctor.

According to Dr. Leonard Hochstein, every student should have an equal opportunity. Just because many come from less privileged families means they should be ignored or left out. That is the reason why scholarships are now available for all eligible students.

Dr. Leonard Hochstein is a passionate and dedicated surgeon. This is one thing that set him aside from other certified plastic surgeons. Dr. Hochstein is a well-known and regardless a celebrity surgeon. In some media and print outlets, he is being referred to as 'The Boob God'. He is not only board certified but also has 30 years of experience as a surgeon. In total, he has performed over 27k successful surgeries. Among the surgeries, he performs include breast lifting, breast reduction, breast augmentation, breast revision, and gynecomastia among others. Dr. Hochstein is known by people from around the globe and many seek his expertise, is listed among the top surgeons in the US, and treats his patients with a lot of care and as a priority. His goal is to change the quality of life of a person through self-improvement. Through his scholarship, he hopes to reward a talent that will follow in his footsteps. That is why he is offering a scholarship of $1000 to the most deserving student. If you are eligible for the scholarship, head to Dr. Hochstein's main scholarship website and apply.

