Dr. Luciana Young Named Vice Chair of Inteleos Board of Directors

Pediatric cardiologist, researcher, and professor extends service, gains new responsibility

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos™, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, today named pediatric cardiologist Dr. Luciana Young, MD, FASE, FAHA, FACC, as vice chair of its Board of Directors through 2023. An Inteleos volunteer since 2006 and board member since 2012, Dr. Young will work closely with incoming Board Chair Dr. Michael Lilly and CEO/Executive Director Dale R. Cyr to advance Inteleos' mission of upholding the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety.

"Luciana has contributed to our mission for years with a rare combination of passion, intelligence, and experience," said Dr. Lilly. "We're grateful for her service and look forward to her inspiring leadership going forward."

Dr. Young is a professor of pediatric cardiology at the University of Washington in Seattle. She is director of the echocardiography laboratory at Seattle Children's Hospital and has co-authored nearly 60 professional journal articles, many of which focus on imaging and Marfan syndrome, a serious inherited condition affecting the heart and aorta.

"So many aspects of healthcare around the world are changing very quickly, particularly in the cardiology space, making Dr. Young's experience critical in ensuring the highest level of competency for our members," said Cyr. "I look forward to a successful partnership and collaboration with Luciana as Inteleos navigates these times of disruption and change."

Dr. Young recently served on Inteleos' POCUS task force and APCA Council. As vice chair, Dr. Young will chair the Inteleos board's nominating committee and serve on the executive and compensation committees.

"My service as a doctor and teacher relies heavily on rigorous objective standards, and that's why I consider my service to Inteleos as central to the success of my profession," said Dr. Young. "I look forward to continuously improving our support of clinicians and sonographers; through them, patients whose lives depend on us."

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.