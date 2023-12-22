Dr. Michael Hilton Expands Professional Offerings, Introduces Specialized Consulting Services for Private Medical Practices

New York Physician Michael Hilton Expands Services Offerings

Esteemed medical professional Dr. Michael Hilton, renowned for his expertise and contributions to emergency medicine, has announced an expansion in his services to cater to private medical practices. With an illustrious background in emergency medicine and a dedication to advancing healthcare standards, Dr. Hilton is poised to deliver unparalleled consulting assistance to medical practices seeking to optimize their operations and compliance.

Dr. Michael Hilton, a distinguished alumnus of Columbia University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, unveils an array of specialized services designed to elevate the operational efficiency and regulatory compliance of private medical practices. Leveraging his extensive experience and fervent commitment to healthcare excellence, Dr. Hilton offers:

1. Streamlining Operations and Compliance:

Dr. Michael Hilton brings his comprehensive expertise to the fore by providing guidance in the review and development of standard operating procedures. His focus extends to clinical and operational/administrative workflows and checklists, ensuring enhanced efficiency and adherence to regulatory standards such as HIPAA, OSHA, CLIA, and DEA.

2. Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management:

Recognizing the paramount importance of preparedness in uncertain times, Dr. Michael Hilton assists practices in reviewing disaster preparedness protocols. His guidance encompasses emergency management procedures and continuity of operations plans, equipping practices with the necessary strategies to navigate unforeseen challenges effectively.

3. Vendor Identification and Vetting:

Drawing from his extensive network and experience, Dr. Hilton extends his support to practices seeking assistance in vendor identification and vetting. His guidance ensures the selection of reliable partners aligned with the specific needs and standards of the practice.

4. Establishment of Physician Office Labs:

Dr. Hilton's expertise extends to assisting practices in setting up Physician Office CLIA-waived and CLIA-Moderate Complexity Labs. His guidance in this domain aims to facilitate seamless integration and compliance with regulatory requirements, enhancing the diagnostic capabilities of the practice.

Dr. Hilton’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare standards is underlined by his certifications from the American Board of Emergency Medicine. His illustrious career has seen him hold esteemed positions, including Medical Director for Sollis Health and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York.

Beyond his academic accomplishments, Dr. Hilton is renowned for his dedication to staying abreast of the latest research and treatments. He actively engages with leading organizations such as the American Heart Association, the National Association of Emergency Medical Services Physicians, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, consistently enhancing his knowledge to better serve the medical community.

Private medical practices seeking to elevate their operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and disaster preparedness can now benefit from the unparalleled expertise of Dr. Michael Hilton. His commitment to excellence and passion for healthcare advancements position him as a leading authority in guiding practices towards operational excellence and regulatory adherence.

For more information about Dr. Michael Hilton's specialized consulting services and to explore collaboration opportunities, please visit https://drmichaelhilton.com/

About Dr. Michael Hilton:

Dr. Michael Hilton is a highly respected medical professional renowned for his contributions to emergency medicine and his commitment to advancing healthcare standards. With a strong academic background and extensive experience, Dr. Hilton offers specialized consulting services to private medical practices, assisting them in optimizing operations, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enhancing disaster preparedness.



