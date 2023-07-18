Dr. Olympia A. Gellini Announces New Financially Incentivizing Art and Culture Initiative

Dr. Olympia A. Gellini, Founder of the World Film Institute and creator of the celebrated "Family Film Award," announces an extraordinary new initiative that financially incentivizes Art and Culture.

Dr. Olympia A. Gellini, Founder of the World Film Institute (WFI) and creator of the celebrated "Family Film Award," announces an extraordinary new initiative that aims to unite the world through culture, art, entertainment, and education.



After realizing his dream with the "The Family Film Award 1996" in collaboration with Dick Clark Productions, Dr. Gellini is now ready to unveil his ambitious second dream. This new venture aims to provide artists in named categories an international platform, and likewise, bring together industry magnates from the realms of museums, entertainment companies, fashion, and more to witness and invest in new talent.



"The essence of this project is to create a symbiotic relationship where artists and businesses mutually benefit, making it a win-win situation for all parties involved," said Dr. Gellini. "We are focusing on acknowledging and promoting new talent that often remains overshadowed. It's time to usher in change."



In a unique model, events held in participating countries across 15 art categories will identify the top 5 champions in each of the 15 recognized categories - Music, Dance, Painting, Sculpting, Literature, Theatre and Camera, Make up and photography, Fashion, Humanitarian, Man, Woman, Youth Plus, Culinary Art, Food and Drink, Special Need Artists, Architecture, Environment, Wellness.



These 75 champions will then represent their country on the global stage. Rather than a competitive event, the champions from each country will convene every three years in a host country for a celebration of world recognition, acknowledgment, and exposure.





"In this platform, if you're a museum owner or a fashion designer, for instance, you will have the exclusive opportunity to collaborate with, or procure from, the cream of the crop in global talent. We are bringing together 75 champions from each participating country, each in their respective category," added Dr. Gellini.



This innovative venture stands to not only boost cultural exchange and foster global unity but also potentially revolutionize the lives of many artists and industry stakeholders.



The first announcement of this initiative has been exclusively entrusted to Nurit Greenger, a journalist and publicist. For more information on this groundbreaking initiative, please contact Nurit Greenger at ng2match@gmail.com



About Dr. Olympia A. Gellini



Dr. Olympia A. Gellini is the Founder of his 1st dream "The Family Film Award 1996." Dr. Gellini is also the Founder of the World Film Institute (WFI), a Nonprofit Organization that bestowed the first ‘Family Film Award’ (FFA) in collaboration with Dick Clark Productions, aired on CBS TV channel.



