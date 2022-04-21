Dr. Peter Taylor to receive the 2021 C.Y. Lung Award from Western University

—

The Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry's Undergraduate Dental Education department at Western University in London, Ontario, has decided to confer on Dr. Peter Taylor the 2021 C.Y. Lung Award!

This award is conferred annually on the recommendation of students to a part-time faculty member who has made an outstanding contribution to the undergraduate dental program. This year the award was given to Dr. Peter Taylor for his extraordinary teaching skills and his high level of professionalism, kindness, and empathy with students and patients alike.

On being conferred the C.Y. Lung Award, Dr. Taylor says that he is humbled by this accolade and recognition. His goal continues to be not just to continue to teach his students excellence in dentistry but also at the same time to inspire them to make a positive impact in the communities that they will eventually live and work in.

Dr. Taylor is the Adjunctive Clinical Professor & Lecturer in Prosthodontics at Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry. He holds a DDS with Distinction from the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry. Prior to his DDS, Dr. Taylor received his undergrad degree, a BSc in Biology with Distinction.

Amongst an array of qualifications and affiliations, Dr. Taylor is a Fellow Member of The Canadian Academy of Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics and is a Member of The International Team of Implantologists.

Dr. Taylor runs a high-quality dental practice called Shore Side Dentistry in Oakville, Ontario. He has owned this practice since 1990. Shore Side Dentistry is a trusted family and cosmetic dental office. The focus of work for the dental office is on Periodontics, Implants, and Prosthodontics.

