Dr Philip Baldeo Launches Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors

Modern medicine is perhaps one of the most useful innovations we have today. Studying medicine and becoming a professional in the field not only requires you to have a lot of patience and dedication but also requires you to have a substantial amount of money as the money that goes into your medical courses to become a doctor isn’t a small amount. Dr Philip Baldeo knows this as a fact since it becomes a struggle that students pursuing the dream of becoming a physician will face. Considering this, Dr Baldeo has recently launched a scholarship program aimed to assist students of the financial pressure placed on attending medical school.

The namesake scholarship, Dr Philip Baldeo Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors is primarily aimed toward students who are on the road to becoming medical doctors in the future. The scholarship is open to students who are currently studying in university or high school graduates with plans to enter university and do the same. Additionally, the scholarship is open to students who are in medical school either in their pre-med or in the course for a medical doctor. A $1000 award will be given to the lucky student who will be picked based on a 1000-word essay contest with the question: “Describe a problem in the world that can be helped by an improvement in medicine. How would you use your position as a medical doctor to help the issue?”. The money from the scholarship will go towards paying for the student’s education and tuition fees.

The pressure students can feel during their time at university is unimaginable. Not only do they need to give attention to their studies but also have to be mindful of their financial responsibilities associated with their studies. Dr Baldeo knows this himself as he has spent many years as a medical practitioner and knows the important role that education plays in becoming someone who can make a difference as a medical doctor. This scholarship program is his way of giving back to others as he wants to enable and fulfill the ambition of a student who wishes to become a doctor in the future. Through this scholarship program, he hopes that he can lay down the groundwork for the lucky student’s road to becoming a professional by aiding them financially.

Interested students can head over to drphilipbaldeonscholarship.com to send in their essay, along with the other requirements, and try their shot to apply for the scholarship.

