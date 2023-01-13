Dr. Richard Gans Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the American Institute of Balance

Remembering the amazing journey at the American Institute of Balance, Dr. Richard Gans pledges to continue serving individuals and medical professionals globally.

—

Richard Gans, PhD announces the 30th anniversary of The American Institute of Balance. As he celebrates this milestone and remembers the journey, he strives to continue working for the medical fraternity and medical healthcare executives, helping them to expand their practice and reach out to more and more people.



Richard Gans, PhD, an Ohio State University-trained auditory-vestibular neurophysiologist, founded The American Institute of Balance 30 years ago. Since then, he has dedicated himself to helping those suffering from dizziness, balance disorders, and vestibular diseases. A pioneer in vestibular rehabilitation and balance disorders, he has helped millions regain their health and quality of life. In recognition of his tireless work and dedication to the medical community, Dr. Gans has received the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Academy of Audiology. In honor of his anniversary, he pledges to continue serving the medical community and expanding access to quality healthcare.

"With great power comes great responsibility," Dr. Richard Gans says, "we have an obligation as healthcare experts to share this knowledge worldwide to help improve the lives of children and adults suffering from equilibrium and balance conditions."



Vestibular diseases and related disorders affect millions of people throughout the world. Millions worldwide suffer from these conditions but can lead normal lives with proper treatment. Though treatments are available, most people suffer silently or try out home remedies that do not treat the condition. There is a lack of awareness and training in professionals entrusted with the treatment task. To learn more about the American Institute of Balance, visit their website www.Dizzy.com



About The American Institute of Balance:



Founded in 1992, The American Institute of Balance (AIB), is one of the best-known and well-respected multi-specialty centers in the USA that offers treatment for balance disorders and dizziness. The therapy programs developed at AIB are used by top therapists, audiologists, and physicians worldwide.



AIB is among the largest institutes specializing in evaluation, treatment, and care for children and adults. It licenses or operates 120 clinics in 38 states. Licensees include audiologists, ear, nose, and throat, and neurologists. There are also 9,000 AIB-trained and certified physical and occupational therapists in all 50 states.



Dr. Gans speaks internationally on topics ranging from pediatric balance disorders to age-related fall risk and cognitive decline. He recently spoke at the Florida Combined Otolaryngology Meeting (FCOM) and American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). Dr. Gans and his team are now off to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (January 16-23, 20232) for several presentations at the prestigious International Federation of Otorhinolaryngology Societies (IFOS).



Dr. Richard Gans has created a global healthcare community through his Institute, AIB, with the most robust clinical protocols. He spreads awareness and knowledge to healthcare representatives through certificate programs, online education, workshops, and classes. Dr. Gan's articles have been read by over 14,000 professionals, medical students, and residents and cited by more than 400 researchers. He has developed numerous diagnostic and treatment protocols which are used by practitioners worldwide.



AIB also partners with leading manufacturers to bring the best quality and services. Dr. Gans encourages practitioners to join the AIB network through its Centers of Specialty Care and invites healthcare professionals to learn more and receive a complimentary practice analysis visit https://dizzy.com/exclusive-aib-center-of-specialty-care



About Richard Gans, PhD:



The CEO and Founder of AIB, Dr. Gans, has treated thousands of people suffering from vestibular disorders and equilibrium-related problems. He received his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in Auditory-Vestibular neurophysiology. He has been acknowledged as a thought leader in this specialty over the years and is renowned for his immense contributions to the field.

With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Gans is undoubtedly one of the most recognized specialists in the specialty of equilibrium and balance. He served on the AAA Board of Directors for six (6) years and was President from 2004-2005. He has also been honored with the Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from A.T. Still Health Science University. Dr. Gans also received the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Academy of Audiology.

Dr. Gans has presented more than 150 international papers in 37 countries. He has written over 50 scientific articles, texts, and textbook chapters. He has also developed many treatment and diagnostic protocols for various conditions like BPPV, oscillopsia, and imbalance. Dr. Gans is a life member of AAA, ASHA and is a Research Scientist Member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.



His Institute has cared for more than 200,000 patients and trained more than 16,000 professionals and 60 AuD doctoral and International Vestibular Medicine Fellows. There are 120 specialty care centers in 38 states. Two years ago, AIB-INDIA was established in partnership with top neurotologists in MumbaI. Through this partnership, India’s one million physicians now have access to continuing medical education and gold-standard protocols to treat their patients. AIB is undoubtedly one of the world’s largest networks of balance specialists.



Dr. Gans, through his not-for-profit Foundation 501 (C )(3) and affiliation with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, has provided care at no charge to any infant or child whose family did not have insurance. No child has ever been turned away at the Institute. https://dizzy.com/aib-foundation



Contact Info:

Name: Gina Lorenzetti

Email: Send Email

Organization: American Institute of Balance

Address: 8200 Bryan Dairy Rd #340, Largo, FL 33777

Phone: (727) 398-5728

Website: https://www.Dizzy.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/-FhSQgY2sM0

Release ID: 89088167

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.