Dr. Robert Stravinsky Scholarship for Healthcare Students Available Now For Applications

Massachusetts Doctor of Physical Therapy Gives Back With Scholarship Fund

Students living in the United States with a dream to further their education in the healthcare field can now apply for the Robert Stravinsky scholarship for healthcare students. A total prize of $1000 will be awarded to the most deserving student who is studying en route to becoming a healthcare practitioner. To apply, you must be a university student in the United States studying on the road to becoming a healthcare provider. Those in high school who will attend university and undertake a healthcare course are also eligible to apply. The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay competition that should not be more than 1000 words. The outstanding student should write a creative essay answering the question “describe patient cantered care in your own words and why this concept may be the most invaluable tool you possess as a future healthcare professional.” All eligible students have until April 15, 2023, to submit their application. Along with the essay, students are requested to submit their Official names, active phone numbers, email addresses, addresses, name of high school and graduation date, the name of university or college currently enrolled in, personal Bio, and GPA.

The cost of education is skyrocketing especially for healthcare schools. As much as there is a good number of students who would like to study a healthcare profession, not all of them can afford the needed funds to pay for higher education fees. This has left many less privileged students with no choice but to work part-time to earn money for their education or give up on their dreams. Robert Stravinsky has first-hand experience and understanding of how the rising cost of education is continually putting a lot of pressure on students who are studying to become healthcare professionals. For this reason, Dr. Stravinsky is offering scholarship funding to the most outstanding student. Through his scholarship, he is hoping to raise awareness of the financial stresses that many healthcare students struggle with on the road to becoming healthcare professionals. He hopes that with his funding, the most deserving student will be able to fulfill their goals of being great healthcare provider. He further hopes that his scholarship will also open more opportunities for more students to find the health they need.

Dr. Robert Stravinsky is a qualified, licensed, and board-certified doctor with many years of experience in his field. He is a physical therapist based in Waltham, Massachusetts. He graduated in the year 2019 from Boston University earning himself a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree with a specialty in outpatient orthopedics. While living in Boston, Dr. Stravinsky finished his fellowship at the Institute of Orthopedic Manual Therapy. He has the desire to give back to the future generation of healthcare professionals after being successful in his field. He is rewarding a star student with a scholarship to carter for education and tuition fee. He is encouraging all qualified students to take this scholarship opportunity to earn money for their education. All qualified and interested students should visit Dr. Stravinsky’s official scholarship page to apply.

