Dr. Surat Revolutionizes Orthognathic Surgery in Thailand with Minimal Invasive Technique

Dr. Surat Saengjinda, a renowned expert in orthognathic surgery revolutionized the industry with the Minimally Invasive Surgery technique and the 3D surgery planning that significantly reduces recovery time, increases surgical accuracy, and minimizes post-operative discomfort for patients undergoing jaw correction procedures.

Dr. Surat Saengjinda is one of the leading figures in orthognathic surgery in Thailand with over 15 years of experience in the field. He graduated from the Faculty of Dentistry and Medical School and received training in jaw surgery and additional orthodontics at the Instituto Maxillofacial in Barcelona, Spain. Currently, he’s working and pioneering in the field of jaw surgery with orthodontic implant surgery in some of the top hospitals in the country. To learn more about his information, visit his website at suratorthosugery.









Orthognathic surgery commonly referred to as jaw surgery, is a procedure used to treat and correct jaw-related issues such as misaligned jaws, bite correction, and facial asymmetry when orthodontic treatments are not enough. In most cases, the jaw surgery is followed by an orthodontic implant to help correct and align the teeth further. If left untreated, these jaw-related issues can lower the quality of the patient’s life, including speech, chewing, and facial appearance. It’s a complex and delicate procedure that must only be performed by specialized well-trained experts.



Over the past decades, there has been continuous research and improvement to the surgery procedure to help minimize the surgical risk, increase accuracy, and reduce the post-operative discomforts for patients. One of the techniques, called Minimally Invasive Surgery has become the go-to method and has been adopted by many in recent years.



Minimally invasive surgery is a surgical technique that involves making smaller incisions and using specialized instruments to perform procedures with less damage to surrounding tissues. In contrast to traditional open surgery, which requires larger cuts, minimally invasive surgery typically results in less pain, reduced scarring, quicker recovery times, and a lower risk of complications.



In Thailand, Dr. Surat was among the first orthognathic surgeons to adopt this technique back in 2005, and to take it to the next level, he has also incorporated the technique called “3D Digital Surgery Planning” which uses CAD/CAM technology to help diagnose and plan out the surgery with improved accuracy, leading to a decrease in error and increase in the surgery efficiency.



“I was very terrified with the procedure and thought it would take me at least a year to recover but surprisingly, everything went super smooth, and 6 months later, I now have a more symmetrical face and my chewing has improved a lot without feeling any discomfort. All thanks to Dr. Surat for the treatment” - Said one of the patients.



“I had been having difficulty chewing my food for the past 5 years due to the misaligned teeth. This also put a lot of pressure on my front teeth due to deep bite and bad chewing behavior. I decided to get in touch with Dr Surat and went for the surgery. Everything went smoothly and now I haven’t only improved my jaw bite, but my face also looks more symmetrical and beautiful. Thank you doc for your treatment” - Said another patient.



There’s still a lot to be researched and improved when it comes to orthognathic surgery but Dr. Surat is certainly someone who will keep on innovating the field. For those who are keen to get in touch with Dr. Surat, he’s currently working at 2 hospitals in Thailand, i.e. Vimut Bangkok and Phaya Thai Bangkok. He also runs his own dental clinic called “Wise Dental Clinic” located at Phitsanulok, Thailand. For more information, visit his website for a free consultation.



About Dr. Surat Saengjinda



Dr. Surat Saengjinda is one of Thailand's leaders and pioneers in orthognathic surgery with orthodontics treatment with over 15 years of experience. He's among the first in the country to adopt the Minimally Invasive Surgery technique along with 3D Digital Surgery Planning to help improve the surgery efficiency.

