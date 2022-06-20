Dr. Tara Scott, International Best Seller Author describes how we can uncover hidden layer of fertility issues functional testing.

—

In her chapter, Hidden Cause of Infertility in The Gap: Simple Steps to Reclaim Your Health and Reverse Most Chronic Diseases Tara digs into hidden layers of fertility issues such as PCOS, Hashimoto’s, endometriosis, blocked fallopian tubes and hormone imbalance.

Dr. Tara Scott has come a long way in women's health in the last 30 years that she has been practicing. But she is still amazed that women are still searching for providers who can help them with their hormones. Education about prescribing hormones and diagnosing hormone issues is lacking in the traditional OB/GYN curriculum. Social media and the internet have made access to information easier for women struggling with hormone complaints. Although their doctors want to help, they are ill- equipped to start.

She has worked with many patients who suffer from endometriosis and pelvic pain, along with heavy periods. For some of those patients, the side effects of oral contraceptives provide little benefits and can cause some side effects. Through functional hormone testing, she often uncovers issues with estrogen detoxification, which can lead to estrogen dominance. Through a protocol of lifestyle modifications, dietary changes, supplements and sometimes medications, they have been able to have less menstrual cramps, acne, and drop the excess weight caused by hormone imbalance. The first step is to have a provider listen to them and be willing to search for the root cause.

Hormone imbalances early in life associated with endometriosis, heavy periods and infertility can be linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, uterine cancer, and diabetes later in life. By a root cause approach and identifying the cause of these hormone imbalances, she believes it created a preventative approach to health. For breast cancer, doctors usually focus on early detection which is great. But she believes they can do better, and by identifying and treating hormone imbalances earlier, they can shift to prevention.

I recently had a patient who was 46. She and her second husband really wanted to conceive. They had several failed cycles; we looked at her gut. She had yeast. We cleaned everything out. Guess what? She conceived, and she is getting ready to have a baby next month and so she had a lot of failed cycles before coming in and just cleaning her gut out. What is the chance of 46, really? I cannot say it was all because of what we did, but I think treating her yeast, cleaning out her gut, her microbiome and working on her estrogen detoxification; all those things that multi-integrative approach is going to give you the most hope and the best success.

Source: The Gap: Simple Steps to Reclaim Your Health and Reverse Most Chronic Diseases

When we asked her about becoming a best-selling author, she answered: I'm excited to be part of a team that is committed to educating patients and advocating for them to search for the root cause of their symptoms.

For further information about hormone issues, check out our online educational offerings at Hormone Guru Academy | Dr. Tara Scott (hormone-guru.com)

About Us: Dr. Tara Scott, Hormone Guru, helps people find the cause of their symptoms and get them on a path to optimal health. With over 25 years of experience and 3 board certifications in OB/GYN, Functional medicine and Integrative medicine, Dr. Scott has helped thousands of patients struggling with hormone issues including endometriosis, breast cancer, weight gain and more. She is the founder of Revitalize Medical group and Hormone Guru Academy, a course to help patients improve their hormone problems themselves. After suffering from infertility and curing her own endometriosis, she now helps others achieve that same balance. She recently partnered her practice with Forum Health to take Revitalize to the next level. Dr. Scott has been speaking (including a recent TEDx talk) and educating for over 10 years and has taught doctors her approach in 5 continents. For her expertise, she has been featured on The List TV, Women’s Health, Shape, The List, Newsweek, Parents, Authority Magazine, and on numerous podcasts. Facebook: @revitalizemed Instagram: @revitalizemed Tiktok: @hormoneguru LinkedIn: TaraScott/Hormoneguru YouTube: Tara Scott MD

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Tara Scott

Email: Send Email

Organization: Medical Director of Revitalize Forum Health Akron and creator of Hormone Gurú Academy.

Address: 3634 West Market Street Suite 104 Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

Phone: +1 855-459-1783

Website: https://drtarascott.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/GfLivP9FRbg

