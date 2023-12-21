Dr. Ulwyn Pierre Launches Movement to Support Leaders Worldwide

The Hunomics Edge® creator, Dr. Ulwyn Pierre, shapes phenomenal and profitable leaders, guiding them to differentiate themselves while living the life that matters most to them, on purpose with passion.

In today's competitive culture, executives, leaders, and business owners need all the help they can get to differentiate themselves and their companies from their peers. Assisting others in distinguishing themselves from the crowd and thriving is Dr. Ulwyn Pierre’s specialty. She aims to build the most successful movement in history by supporting purpose-driven leaders to make a meaningful difference in their lives and in the world. With this mission in mind, Dr. Ulwyn has developed a community of successful leaders worldwide to shape the future of our planet. She offers a complimentary gift: “Unleashing The Leader In You,” a guide designed for C-Level executives and senior leaders, addressing common misconceptions and pitfalls hindering effective leadership. This transformative resource offers actionable steps, encouraging authentic decision-making, constructive feedback, and a commitment to change and innovation, fostering resilience and sustained success in today’s dynamic business landscape www.TopLeadershipQualities.com.



“I believe that leveraging one’s differential advantage, your innate gift, is key,” affirms Dr. Ulwyn, executive consultant, international speaker, and reinvention sherpa. “Unless you are differentiating yourself from those around you, you get lost in the noise, and it's tough for you to thrive.”



Dr. Ulwyn Pierre strongly believes that hundreds of thousands of highly successful leaders are burning themselves out, struggling, and facing innumerable challenges to stay on top of their game. Leadership challenges tend to be taxing and impact individuals immensely. These challenges affect not only the emotional and mental states but also the physical well-being of the leaders. Emotions fester, and the leader loses purpose, a drive to excel, and the energy to perform. As a catalyst in human performance and leadership/business transformation, she supports such leaders in getting back on top of their game and achieving success. Dr. Ulwyn’s EXCEL90: Resilient Leadership Accelerator program series supports this reality. It’s a program people have been asking for, and she has made it available again to C-level executives and senior leaders—details are at www.EmbracingFreedomGlobal.com/EXCEL90.



For Dr. Ulwyn, “Meaningful Success Is The ONLY Option. To thrive is no longer about just doing life; it is about living it, irrespective of these challenging and uncertain times.” She thrives on discussing her brand of leadership, how to deal with life’s realities, what is happening to leaders and customers, and what organizations can do to develop effective Leadership as well as retain their best leaders. Getting in touch with her and even listening to her will help leaders bulletproof themselves and be prepared to face the next life challenge. Businesses and corporations are welcome to book 30-minute complimentary strategy sessions. To schedule a session, please visit https://calendly.com/drulwyn/30minchat.



Change is possible and can be achieved through her proven and award-winning methodology designed to guide leaders in making better decisions, taking faster actions, and generating breakthrough results. The proven 360-degree Hunomics Edge® Success Impact System is the unique method Dr. Ulwyn Pierre developed and is now utilized by leaders of corporations and businesses globally. It is effective and brings about exceptional leadership, authentic living, as well as economic and personal freedom. Despite high achievers’ immense material and financial accomplishments, they are majorly unhappy with their lives and key aspects of their careers. They feel something is amiss in their lives, and most can’t figure it out. This feeling amongst leaders is slowly becoming a silent global epidemic that can rob them of their financial, personal, and professional well-being. Dr. Ulwyn mentions that this silent pandemic needs to end immediately. Many of her clients have said she addresses this challenge through her proven and time-tested Hunomics Edge® System.



Dr. Ulwyn is also known for her riveting corporate talks and workshops that are humorous, energetic, and engaging as she shares many real-life stories that capture the hearts and imaginations of the attendees. Her clients believe she can successfully support any executive, leader, or established entrepreneur who finds themselves struggling to stay on top of their game. For many clients, she is their ‘secret weapon’ that provides them with a clear ‘differential advantage.’ As one of her clients aptly says, “Dr. Ulwyn provides you with the Oxygen to be great.” To learn more or to book Dr. Ulwyn to consult and speak, go to www.EmbracingFreedomGlobal.com.



About The Hunomics Edge®

The 360 Degree Hunomics Edge® Success Impact System is a holistic, step-by-step integrative system customized to meet customers' diverse needs. It is a proven and time-tested system used by her company, Embracing Freedom Global, as the primary foundation for everything done. She has used this system for more than 30 years. Dr. Ulwyn has successfully guided thousands of high achievers and leaders from crisis to success, achieving a 360-degree impact in their businesses and other key areas of their lives. The results are outstanding. Most times, the results were considered to be unachievable or beyond the clients' reach.



About Dr. Ulwyn Pierre

Dr. Ulwyn Pierre has a Doctorate in Human Resource Management and Organizational Development and is a certified cognitive development specialist. She also holds an M.B.A. in Organizational Management and Marketing from Columbia University, New York. Dr. Ulwyn has also completed a B.A. with Honors in Applied Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Guelph, Canada, and in Education Leadership from the University of Toronto, Canada. She has been a visiting professor at several universities.



Dr. Ulwyn is a world-leading catalyst in human performance and leadership/business transformation and has been a TEDx presenter. She is a leader known for her exceptional insight and immense standard of excellence, with extraordinary problem-solving skills in diverse areas. Dr. Ulwyn is a published author of “The Myth of Black Corporate Mobility” and a trusted mentor to global leaders, C-level executives and senior leaders, government ministers, leading entrepreneurs, and top-level influencers.

