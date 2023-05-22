Dr Victoria Mondloch Named RHM Medical Director - Wins IAOTP Award - Regenerative Medicine

Waukesha, WI - Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch @ 262-524-9116 - Dr. Mondloch has been appointed Medical Director of Regenerative Health Management (RHM), bringing holistic and regenerative approaches to personalized women's wellness. Recognized as Top Inspirational Healthcare Professional of the Year 2023.

—

Regenerative and integrative medicine expert, Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch's practice is conveniently located at 20800 Swenson Dr #425, Waukesha, WI 53186. You can see recent media coverage here https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/marketers-media/integrative-medicine-waukesha-wi-now-offered-by-dr-victoria-mondloch-via-rhm

Dr Vicki is a renowned board-certified physician and OB/GYN specialist, has been appointed as the Medical Director of Regenerative Health Management (RHM) and has taken on the role of the national physician trainer at the organization. With a focus on Integrative, Regenerative, Alternative, Functional, Complementary, and Natural approaches to healthcare, Dr. Mondloch's holistic perspective emphasizes prevention, lifestyle changes, and personalized wellness strategies to optimize patients' physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.



Regenerative Health Management, also known as 'Real Health Management', combines conventional medical treatments with evidence-based complementary therapies to address the root cause of health concerns. Dr. Mondloch's vision for the future includes a national physician training program that aims to keep patients out of the hospital and off medication by utilizing innovative regenerative therapies.



As an experienced practitioner, Dr. Victoria Mondloch has gained recognition within the medical community and beyond for her proficiency, dedication, and influence in the Healthcare Industry. Her commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in her field is demonstrated through her continuous engagement with online medical resources, publications, and continuing medical education (CME).



In addition to her role at RHM, Dr. Mondloch serves as the President and Founder of Victoria J. Mondloch, MD, SC. She has previously held positions as the medical director of Wisconsin Stem Cell, LLC, and Skin Tight Medi-Spa. Her extensive experience and expertise have led to her recent selection as the Top Inspirational Healthcare Professional of the Year 2023 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This prestigious recognition honors individuals who have made significant contributions to their industries and society as a whole. Dr. Mondloch will receive this distinguished award at IAOTP's 2023 Annual Awards Gala, held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City this December.



Apart from her clinical practice and professional accolades, Dr. Victoria Mondloch is a celebrated speaker and author. She has written two notable books, "Blossoming: Becoming a Woman" and "Full Bloom: Perimenopause, Menopause, Post-Menopause, and Beyond." These works are part of a comprehensive series that addresses hormone imbalances and related health issues in women of all ages. Dr. Mondloch has also been featured in a 10-week radio series on teenage health and another series focusing on perimenopause and beyond.





To learn more about Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch and her groundbreaking work at Regenerative Health Management, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CO4xVJQYeXM and https://www.calameo.com/books/006228860133ed7cc3345

About Us: Regenerative Health Management (RHM) is a leading healthcare organization that integrates regenerative and holistic approaches with conventional medical treatments. RHM focuses on repairing, replacing, or regenerating damaged tissues and organs using advanced biological therapies to restore function and promote healing. By combining the best of traditional and non-traditional medicine, RHM provides personalized services and treatments to optimize patients' health and well-being. With a focus on hormone balancing, women's wellness, inflammation, autoimmune disease, weight management, and pain management, RHM strives to enhance the lives of individuals by addressing the root causes of their health concerns.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch - RHM Waukesha, WI

Address: 20800 Swenson Dr #425, Waukesha, WI 53186, United States

Phone: 262-524-9116

Website: https://rhm.care/vjmondlochmd/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/-Mx7Tgo_KuA

Release ID: 89097987

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.