Dr. Wolff at China Children-Baby-Maternity Expo 2021

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Wolff's pavilion in Shanghai has come together with months' efforts to bring the two brands – Plantur and Vagisan for the world to experience at China Children-Baby-Maternity Expo 2021. During these difficult times it is a great pleasure that the company can invite consumers today to join them to explore the brands.



Dr. Wolff Group is an over 100-years old family-owned business from Bielefeld in Germany. The company is now run by the current CEO and 4th generation family member, Mr. Eduard Dörrenberg. The company is active in over 60 markets globally with offices in Shanghai, Taipei, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Chicago etc. Dr. Wolff has approximately 700 employees worldwide with a global turnover of 340 Mio EUR in 2020. And they have kept an unbroken growing trend despite of the COVID impact in the past years globally.

The products are all developed and manufactured in Germany. The R&D team constantly strives to develop products that serve the customer's needs and works closely together with research institutes and universities to create scientific studies that objectively prove the efficacy of the products.

It is their mission to solve the customer's problems with innovative and proven products.

With the brands Alpecin, Plantur, Linola, Karex, Bioniq, Vagisan and Alcina, they tackle the daily issues of Chinese men and women. From hair and scalp care for hair loss prevention to skin care that helps to repair dry and sensitive skin. From oral care for fluoride-free cavity prevention to female intimate care for elevating issues like vaginal dryness - no topic is too sensitive as long as they can add real value and make the customer's lives better.

In 2015, Dr. Wolff has setup a company here in Shanghai. For the last 6 years they have been working on bringing their products to the Chinese customers. They have a long-term commitment here in the Chinese market. With the hair care brands including Alpecin and Plantur coming to the market first along with Vagisan afterwards, they have developed great co-operation with their Chinese partners.

Today, the company is really excited to introduce Plantur, the NO.1 female hair and scalp care brand in Germany to consumers with the mission to provide the hair and scalp care solution specially designed for women and on hair loss prevention. They understand the hair loss in women can be caused by various reasons including hormone changes after giving birth, pressure, unbalanced diet, menopause, etc,. And to tackle the hair loss problem, they have split into 2 product lines including, 21 series which focuses on hair loss prevention among young women and 39 series for women during or after menopause.



Besides, they are also delighted to bring Vagisan, the NO.1 intimate care brand in Germany to China market with the mission to help Chinese women improve their intimate health. They understand the intimate care has been a taboo topic here in China, same as it was in Germany before. In 2013, Vagisan, as a pioneering brand, started to break this taboo and talk about it openly in Germany. It has been proven so successful that created a new category there.



Following both successes in Germany, they are also confident to make them happen here in China market together with their partners and with unremitting efforts. They value the partnerships and believe that these partnerships are the key ingredient for success in China. For the company, this is a great example of a successful Chinese-German economic cooperation.