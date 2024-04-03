Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students Offers Award to Support Academic Pursuits

South Dakota's Yorell Manon-Matos Gives Back With Scholarship Fund

The prestigious Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students is now open for applications, offering a one-time award of $1,000 to support the academic endeavors of promising healthcare students. Established by Dr. Yorell Manon, a distinguished board-certified hand surgeon with over 15 years of experience, this scholarship aims to recognize and assist students dedicated to making a difference in the field of healthcare.

The Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students is open to undergraduate and graduate students across the nation who are pursuing degrees in healthcare disciplines, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, public health, or related fields. Applicants must demonstrate academic excellence with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and showcase a genuine commitment to healthcare through their academic pursuits, extracurricular activities, volunteer experiences, and personal aspirations.

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos, the visionary behind this scholarship, is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals. With a rich background in medicine and education, Dr. Manon understands the challenges students face in pursuing their academic goals. Through this scholarship, he aims to provide financial assistance to deserving students who exhibit exceptional dedication and promise in the field of healthcare.

"To be eligible for the Scholarship for Healthcare Students, applicants must meet stringent criteria, including current enrollment in an accredited institution of higher education, a passion for healthcare, and a compelling essay detailing their academic goals, financial need, and commitment to the healthcare profession," states Dr. Yorell Manon.

Dr. Manon's illustrious career in hand surgery and his commitment to healthcare education serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring healthcare professionals. A graduate of Dartmouth Medical School, Dr. Manon completed his residency in general surgery at Baystate Medical Center and a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at the Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery at the University of Louisville. He is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Throughout his career, Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of hand surgery, receiving accolades such as the Citation for Excellence in Teaching from the Baystate Medical Center/Tufts University School of Medicine. Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Manon is an avid tennis player and enjoys golfing, swimming, and playing the guitar.

The application deadline for the Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students is August 15, 2024. Applicants are required to submit a 750-word essay addressing prompts related to their academic goals, financial need, and passion for healthcare. The winner of the scholarship will be announced on September 15, 2024.

For more information about the scholarship and to apply, visit the official website: https://dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com/dr-yorell-manon-matos-scholarship/. Don't miss this opportunity to advance your academic journey and contribute to the future of healthcare.



