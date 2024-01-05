Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students Unveiled in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

Hand Surgeon Yorell Manon-Matos Gives Back With Scholarship Fund

—

Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Date — Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos, a distinguished hand surgeon with a legacy of excellence in healthcare, proudly announces the launch of the Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students. This scholarship, aimed at supporting and nurturing the future leaders in healthcare, stands as a testament to Dr. Manon-Matos's unwavering commitment to fostering talent and dedication in the field of healthcare.

Open to aspiring undergraduate and graduate students across accredited institutions of higher education, this prestigious scholarship is set to award a one-time grant of $1,000 to a deserving candidate. The application deadline for this inaugural opportunity is August 15, 2024, with the winner to be announced on September 15, 2024.

As a fundamental criterion, applicants must demonstrate current enrollment and good standing at their respective educational institutions. Furthermore, candidates are required to pursue a degree in healthcare disciplines such as nursing, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, public health, or related fields. Upholding academic excellence, a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale is mandatory. Candidates must showcase financial need through compelling personal essays and supporting documentation, elucidating the financial constraints impeding their academic pursuits. Lastly, a genuine dedication to healthcare must shine through in their academic endeavors, extracurricular activities, volunteer experiences, and personal aspirations.

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos, a distinguished hand surgeon, boasts over 15 years of unparalleled expertise in his field. He holds board certification in Surgery of the Hand by the American Board of Surgery. His commitment to patient care and dedication to restoring function and independence have earned him widespread respect and recognition in the medical community.

A devoted educator, Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos has served as a clinical instructor at the University Of Louisville School Of Medicine, nurturing and shaping the minds of future healthcare professionals and is currently attending hand surgeon at CNOS in Dakota Dunes, SD.

"Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship for Healthcare Students" is a testament to Dr. Manon-Matos's profound belief in the transformative power of education and his relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare. The scholarship not only honors his dedication but also seeks to inspire and support the next generation of healthcare leaders.

For detailed eligibility criteria and application guidelines, interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com/dr-yorell-manon-matos-scholarship/

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos's legacy in healthcare stands as a beacon of hope and encouragement for aspiring healthcare professionals, illuminating a path toward excellence and service.

About Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos

Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos, a distinguished hand surgeon with over 15 years of experience, is renowned for his commitment to patient care and dedication to healthcare education. Certified and recognized for his excellence in hand surgery, Dr. Manon-Matos continues to impact the lives of patients and aspiring healthcare professionals alike.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dr. Yorell Manon-Matos Scholarship

Website: https://dryorellmanonmatosscholarship.com



Release ID: 89117959

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.